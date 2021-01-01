Bigg Boss OTT Elimination: Alias ​​Javed reacts to her omission from Bigg Boss 15

The first elimination of the show from ‘Big OTT’ took place this Sunday, which surprised everyone. Contestant alias Javed was made homeless. In addition to Urfi Javed, Shamita Shetty-Rakesh Bapat and Moos Jattana-Nishant Bhatt were nominated for homelessness. While Nishant-Moos and Shamita-Rakesh were safe in the public polls, Urfi became homeless.

Urfi Javed was shocked to hear her name from Karan Johar’s mouth for elimination and she cried. He was also very angry with Zeeshan Khan. Urfi Javed has now shared a video on her Instagram story after being kicked out of the house, in which she says she deserves to be on the show. He also thanked the fans for their love.



‘I deserve to be on the show’

In the video, Urfi Javed says, ‘Thank you all for loving me so much. I just can’t believe it. I love going so crazy? I didn’t even have a week. I’m getting messages every minute. I was so happy to be on the show.



He had a relationship with Zeeshan, which caused him to break up

When Urfi Javed entered ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, he linked up with Zeeshan Khan. The two were already very good friends so they chose each other as their connection and decided to travel together in the ‘Big Boss’ house. But in the meantime, a fight broke out between Urfi and Zeeshan. When Zeeshan broke off his relationship with Urfi by pressing the buzzer and pairing it with Divya Agarwal during the buzzer task given by Bish Boss, there was a never ending distance between the two.



Urfi became homeless from Zeeshan’s ‘masterstroke’?

This new connection benefits Divya and Urfi falls alone. Divya Agarwal entered the house only once. Since she had no connection, she was nominated to be homeless on the first day of the show. But this blow of Zeeshan Khan saved Divya Agarwal from becoming homeless and Urfi Javed was nominated. Since it was very important to have a connection in the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and Urfi could not make the connection, so she became homeless.



Fans are angry that Urfi is homeless

Fans are angry and reacting on social media after Urfi Javed was kicked out of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. He believes that the annihilation of Urfi was not appropriate. It remains to be seen whether Urfi Javed will return to the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. Will he be brought back to the show by wild card?