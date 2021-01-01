Bigg Boss OTT End Date Time and Prize Amount: Bigg Boss OTT End Date and Prize Amount: Find out everything from the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ end date to the prize money

The final date of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has come. The grand finale of the show, hosted by Karan Johar, will take place on September 18 (Bigg Boss OTT Finale Date). Karan recently unveiled the trophy of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ in the series ‘Sunday Ka War’, which opened the eyes of the contestants. There are only 6 days left and after that we will know who will be the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ started about 5 weeks ago i.e. on 8th August. The show started with a pair of contestants. They wanted to play a pair at home for a few weeks and move on in the same way. But before the last few days Big Boss turned the whole game around and dissolved all the pairs, after which everyone had to play a solo game. While Moose Jattana was knocked out a week before the final, the rest of the contestants are now eyeing the trophy.

Look at the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ trophy



Top 4 contestants in the final 4! This time will be broadcast

Six contestants have been shortlisted for the Bigg Boss OTT final, but only the top 4 will remain in the show, according to reports. Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sahajpal, Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin are currently at home. Now we have to see which other 2 contestants will be homeless in the near future. It is said that the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will start on September 18 at 7 pm.



How many lakhs will the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner get?

At the same time, according to biggbossdetails.in, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will be awarded Rs 55 lakh (Bigg Boss OTT prize money) this time. However, as is the case in every season of Bigg Boss, until the last moment, some tasks are performed, in which the amount of prizes is reduced.



Admission to ‘Bigg Boss 15’!

It is being said that in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, some of the contestants who are left after the public vote will also be part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. That season will be hosted by Salman Khan. In ‘Bigg Boss 15’, these contestants will compete with other contestants for the trophy of the show.