Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed cut-out black dress copies Kendall Jenner watch photos | Urfi Javed copied Hollywood star, showed bold avatar in diamond cut dress

Television oi-Varsha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT fame aka Javed is once again in the news due to his dress. Urfi Javed created buzz in a black cut dress. Where she appeared in a hot look. However, after these photos of Urfi Javed surfaced, the fans trolled her and also accused her of copying the dress of global celebrity Kendall Jenner.

Many pictures of Urfi Javed surfaced on social media. In which she was seen in a very hot look in a full sleeve black gown which was cut from the front, but she was also trolled for copying Kendall Jenner’s fashion.

Some photos of Urfi Javed with Kendall Jenner have surfaced, in which the dress of both looks almost the same. Fans trolled for copying Urfi Javed and also shared a lot of memes.

Urfi Javed has also been trolled many times due to his dressing sense. Every time she is seen in a new look. Recently, she was seen in a yellow sari on the song Tip Tip Barsa. These photo videos of him are becoming fiercely viral.

Urfi Javed is a TV actress who participated in Karan Johar’s show Bigg Boss OTT some time back. Earlier, she has appeared in Bade Bayiya Ki Dulhania as Ani and Meri Durga as Aarti. Apart from this, she has worked in TV serials like Bepannaah.

english summary Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed cut-out black dress copies Kendall Jenner watch photos

Monday, November 15, 2021, 18:05 [IST]