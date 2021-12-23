Bigg Boss Ott fame urfi javed talked about marriage says not believe in Islam. Big Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed spoke on marriage, does not believe in Islam

don’t behave like muslim

Urfi Javed said that a Muslim man wants his women to behave in a particular way. Everyone wants to control women. Because of this I do not believe in Islam. Urfi Javed also told that I am trolled because I do not behave like a Muslim. As for marriage, I will never marry a Muslim boy.

when she was 17

I don’t care who I love. Urfi also said that no one should be forced to follow a religion. Everyone has the freedom and right to choose a religion and follow it. Remembering his childhood, Urfi Javed said that my father was of small thinking. When I was 17 years old, I left my siblings and mother.

reading Bhagwat Geeta

My brothers and sisters follow Islam. But I don’t agree. They didn’t put pressure on me. Urfi Javed also said that she is reading Bhagwat Geeta these days. I want to know about Hinduism. I wish to know more about this. I don’t like too much of anything. I want to extract good things from this great holy book.