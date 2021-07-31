Bigg Boss OTT First Contestant Announced as Neha Bhasin | Neha Bhasin is coming to Bigg Boss to add Punjabi tadka, first name announced

New Delhi: A special update has come about the small screen’s famous show ‘Bigg Boss’. The name of the first contestant of this show has been revealed. The preparations for the show are going on in full swing. Fans are also waiting for this show for a long time. Due to the Corona epidemic, this time a big change has been made in the pattern of the show.

First contestant announced

Preparations are in full swing for the next season of Bigg Boss on the small screen. A separate reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has been made on OTT. At the same time, the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT were waiting for a long time that who is going to take part in it. Now this wait is over for the fans. After all, the makers have announced the first contestant. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will be shown on Voot six weeks before TV.

promo went viral on social media

Actually, a promo video is going viral on Instagram in which the first contestant of the show has been confirmed. Singer Neha Bhasin will be a part of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. At the beginning of the promo, Neha sings the song ‘Bajre Da Sitta’. Apart from this, Voot has also shared the picture of the eyes of the contestant as the first final contestant of the show.

Neha’s hot style

Neha says, ‘Get ready to hear my voice in Bigg Boss house. This voice also sings, resonates but is not afraid of anyone. Neha Bhasin is a famous Bollywood singer. Neha has lent her voice to many superhit songs like ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, ‘Dhunki Lage’, ‘Chashni’.

‘Bigg Boss’ will be different this time

Let me tell you, the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will run on Voot for six weeks. With the show starting on August 8, Viacom expects to increase the downloads of its app as well. For this, this time the live feed of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will also continue to run day and night on this app. When this show ends, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will start on Viacom18’s channel Colors from there. This time Karan Johar is hosting Bigg Boss. Karan will be seen as a host in Bigg Boss OTT, while it will be hosted by Salman Khan on Colors channel.

