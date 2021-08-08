Bigg Boss OTT Malaika Arora will dance at the premiere Karan Johar welcomed in the style of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – Bigg Boss OTT: Malaika will dance at the premiere! Karan Johar welcomed in the style of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Bigg Boss OTT: The show hosted by Karan Johar is going to air tonight on Voot at 8 PM. The excitement of the audience about the new format of the show has increased. The show will air digitally for 6 weeks and the top contestants will get a chance to be a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. A few promos of the show have surfaced before the start of the show. In a promo, Malaika Arora is seen doing a tremendous dance on the song ‘Param Sundari’. So in one of the promos, Karan Johar takes a tour of Bigg Boss house.

Sharing the promo video of Malaika Arora’s dance, the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss tweeted, ‘Our Param Sundari Mala has come to set the stage of Bigg Boss OTT on fire and increase the hotness.’ In the video, Malaika looks very beautiful while dancing in a silver and gold colored sari.

In another video, Karan Johar is seen giving fans a glimpse of the Bigg Boss house. He is seen entering the house and the music of his film, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ plays in the background. While lipsyncing to a song, Karan says, ‘Aaya Hoon Main Karan, you and I will have lots of fun. The rule of this house, sometimes happiness and sometimes sorrow.’

Sharing this video, it has been written from the Twitter handle of Bigg Boss, ‘This is the house where people fell in love and a lot of quarrels. Our host has taken his first step, are you ready too?’

Talking about the contestants of the show, this time 12 contestants in the show will be face to face to win the trophy. The confirmed contestants of the show are Neha Bhasin, Rakesh Bapat, Zishan Khan, Riddhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Prateek Sahajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskan Jatna and Milind Gaba.





