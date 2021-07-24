Bigg Boss OTT: Not Salman Khan, Karan Johar turns host for Bigg Boss OTT | Karan Johar took command by snatching from Salman Khan, will host ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the upcoming controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

Karan made this promise to the audience

Regarding this, Karan Johar says, ‘My mother and I are big fans of ‘Bigg Boss’ and I am not going to miss it even for a day. As a viewer, this is making me very excited to be leading the show. Want to say over the decades that I have always enjoyed hosting the show and am now going to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. It will definitely go to great heights.

mother’s dream came true

Filmmaker Karan Johar also says that his mother Hiroo Johar’s dream has come true. There will definitely be a lot of sensational and dramatic content in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. I hope I can live up to the expectations of the audience and my friends, make Weekend Ka Vaar more fun with the contestants in my own style. East on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!’

When will the show launch

Karan will be anchoring the six-week long show of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which will premiere on Voot on August 8. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will go ahead with the launch of Season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’ on COLORS as before.

