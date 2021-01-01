Bigg Boss OTT Promo Shamita Shetty Neha Bhasin: Bigg Boss OTT Promo Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin demand gluten free products

Enthusiasm for ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ continues to grow. The contestants are making the show interesting every day with their fights and sharp fights. Recently, there was a lot of controversy with Akshara Singh about Shamita Shetty’s Khan.

Shamita, who is on a diet, tells Akshara to stay away from gluten-free products made especially for her and Neha Bhasin. Akshara did not like this story and she got angry with Shamita and the rest of the family.



Shamita and Neha expressed their concern

A new promo of the show was recently released on Instagram. In this promo video of Saturday’s episode, Shamita and Neha express their concern about the meal. This time both come out with new issues. They again talk about rations and diet products.



Neha explained to the producers

The video shows Neha wearing a sheet mask on her face. It explains to manufacturers the difference between vegetarian butter and almond butter. She says, ‘Would you please send it to me?’ Pointing the knife at the camera, Neha says in a loud voice that she should send them.



Shamita intervened

After this, Shamita also intervenes and says please take gluten-free bread too. Shamita and Neha plead and explain the reason. After the recent episode, Shamita and Rakesh became the new Boss Lady and Boss Man of the House. The symbol and the letter have to leave this position. Even in the new episode, Divya is seen getting emotional and Shamita is crying.

