Bigg #Boss #ott #Shamita #Sunanda #Shetty #Rakesh #Bapat #Shamita #Shetty #mother #Sunanda #Shetty #loves #Rakesh #Bapat

No need to change yourself
Sunanda further said to Shamita, ‘You don’t have to change yourself for others. I know who you are I tell you the world thinks you are the queen because you live in the heart. I know there are a lot of things you don’t deserve that are thrown at you. Ups and downs are a part of life.
Shilpa is losing to Shamita
Shamita then asked her mother. On this Sunanda said, ‘Shilpa is fine, everyone is fine. She misses you so much and we are all proud of you. She takes updates from me every day. Be happy and be who you are. I am strong, you are strong and we have three strong women in our house.
So will the relationship go to the next level?
Let me tell you, there is a lot of talk at home and abroad about the connection between Shamita and Rakesh. Arriving home, Sunanda Shetty described Rakesh as ‘sweet’. It seems that she also likes the girl’s bond with Rakesh. While staying at home, Shamita and Rakesh also discuss their past lives. In such a situation, it is possible that in the future, both of them will take their relationship one step further in real life.
