Bigg Boss ott Shamita Sunanda Shetty Rakesh Bapat: Shamita Shetty mother Sunanda Shetty loves Rakesh Bapat

Actress Shilpa Shetty is very proud of her sister Shamita Shetty who is seen in Bigg Boss OTT house nowadays. Recently her mother Sunanda Shetty came to visit her to encourage her daughter and told her how much Shilpa is missing her. Shamita asked her mother about her relationship with Rakesh Bapat. On this, the mother called Rakesh a loving person and a gentleman. In such a situation, it is believed that Sunanda likes Rakesh’s personality very much.

When Shamita told her mother that the rest of the contestants called her ‘Bossy’, she said, ‘Be Bossy from some angle’. You did not bring gold horns on your head. You came as a normal girl like the other participants. People are scared and you are a normal simple girl in the house. ‘



No need to change yourself

Sunanda further said to Shamita, ‘You don’t have to change yourself for others. I know who you are I tell you the world thinks you are the queen because you live in the heart. I know there are a lot of things you don’t deserve that are thrown at you. Ups and downs are a part of life.

Shilpa is losing to Shamita

Shamita then asked her mother. On this Sunanda said, ‘Shilpa is fine, everyone is fine. She misses you so much and we are all proud of you. She takes updates from me every day. Be happy and be who you are. I am strong, you are strong and we have three strong women in our house.



So will the relationship go to the next level?

Let me tell you, there is a lot of talk at home and abroad about the connection between Shamita and Rakesh. Arriving home, Sunanda Shetty described Rakesh as ‘sweet’. It seems that she also likes the girl’s bond with Rakesh. While staying at home, Shamita and Rakesh also discuss their past lives. In such a situation, it is possible that in the future, both of them will take their relationship one step further in real life.