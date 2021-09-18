Bigg Boss OTT shocking confession by contestants: Bigg Boss OT times when contestants exceeded all limits and made shocking confessions-
Shamita-Akshara’s dirty fight, age was a lot of shame
There were a lot of fights between the contestants in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, but the biggest fight took place when Akshara Singh embarrassed Shamita Shetty as her age and told her mother’s age. Host Karan Johar also took a letter class on this issue. Shamita was very hurt by Akshara’s words. This act of Akshara caused her to be trolled a lot on social media.
Neha Bhasin-Riddhima Pandit Lip Kiss
There was a lot of fuss on social media about a job. During the task given by Bigg Boss, Neha Bhasin kissed her co-contestant Riddhima Pandit on the lips. While many on social media supported Neha, many also criticized her.
Zeeshan Khan was kicked out by Bigg Boss
There is nothing new in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. There has also been a fight between the contestants in every season so far. But when Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sahajpal got into a fight during a task in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Zeeshan hit Pratik and in the meanwhile he got injured. Bigg Boss then kicked Zeeshan Khan out of the show.
Bisexual smile
In ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Moose Jattana caused a stir by revealing that he is bisexual. Speaking to Pratik Sahajpal in a live feed, Muskan Jattana said that he is ‘bisexual’. He also said that he would like to marry a girl. Although Moose also said that children are more attracted to him.
Milind Gaba and Neha fighting
Another big fight was witnessed between Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba. During one of the tasks, Milind Gaba started teasing Neha Bhasin by calling her ‘Neha Basin’. Neha felt bad about it and there was a lot of argument between them. After this, when Milind said that Neha Bhasin had come to the house to experience the bodies of others, a single commotion erupted.
