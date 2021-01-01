Bigg boss ott sunday ka vaar: bigg boss ott sunday ka var: Janmashtami grand dance performance by housemates – bigg boss ott day 22 full episode written update in hindi

Sunday Ka War starts in Bigg Boss OTT and Karan Johar talks about last week’s routine at home. Shamita Shetty is emotional inside the house and Neha Bhasin takes care of her. After this, Rakesh Bapat hugs Shamita and expresses his love. On this, Nishant Bhatt and Milind Gaba pulled Rakesh’s leg.Putting on a smile is so much fun. At the same time the members of the household are seen speaking in different groups. Rakesh Bapat talks to Akshara Singh about Raive inside his house. After this Milind Gaba and Divya Agarwal speak to Akshar. Now these three together talk about Rakesh and Shamita Shetty’s connection.

Divya Agarwal reads and narrates the letter of Bigg Boss. She says that today all four connections in the house have a chance to win a luxury gift hamper. Divya Agarwal has no connection in the house so she will handle the work. In this task the boys will find their connection special to the girl. Boys have to pamper girls to make their connection feel special.

The first round of work begins as soon as the bell rings inside the house. Rakesh Bapat his connection Shamita Shetty, Prateek Sehajpal his connection Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhatt his connection Muskan Jatana and Milind Gaba his connection Akshara Singh.

The second round of work begins and this time the children have to prepare the dish for their addition. All the children go to work. Meanwhile, Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana demand liquor from Bigg Boss. Both say send alcohol for them and then do any work.

The home garden area has four different tables and chairs. The girls are sitting on it and the boys of all four pairs make some dishes. After that, he feeds his partner and takes the test. Then Divya Agarwal, the director of the task, reviews everything.

The four connections in the house speak to each other about their feelings. After this all connections dance to romantic songs in the house and then all dance together. When Bigg Boss asked task operator Divya Agarwal about the outcome, she said everyone is performing well and announces the connection of Muskan Jatana and Nishant Bhatt as the winners.

A smiley face gets a luxury gift hamper. Speaking to Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal says that Muskan deserves this gift hamper. Divya says that all the members of the household are the ones who interfere with laughter the most. She says it looks like Muskan and Nishant Bhatt will continue to be together after the show.

Karan Johar comes and says that the interval of the six-week show has come as three weeks are coming to an end. After this, Karan Johar meets the family members and wishes Janmashtami to all. He says he can’t celebrate Janmashtami because everyone is at home but he realizes that all the members have made some preparations. After this all the members of the house dance.

Karan Johar shows the members old pictures of those people inside the house, the family members laugh a lot when they see these funny pictures. After this, Karan Johar asks everyone for their opinion on the pictures and the atmosphere in the house becomes fragrant. Then Karan Johar has a lot of fun with family members.

Karan Johar calls all the connections in the house one by one. After that, each pair has to write about their partner on Karan Johar’s question. The answers to many questions of each connection match, while the answers to some do not.

Karan Johar says that all the members of the family have to give each other the juice of infidelity. Which member has committed infidelity with whom and given the reason for giving the juice of infidelity. Rakesh Bapat to Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty to Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin to Milind Gaba, Pratik Sehajpal to Muskan Jatana, Muskan Jatana to Nishant Bhatt, Nishant Bhatt to Musang Jatana, Akshara Singh to Pratik Sejpal, Milind Gaba to Neha Bhasin feeds. At the same time, Divya Agarwal has no connection in the house, so she gives two people a chance to take an interest in infidelity. Divya gives Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt the juice of infidelity.

Karan Johar welcomed Sunny Leone on the stage of Bigg Boss OTT and talked about the members of the house. With that, he talks about his work. He says he will talk to members of the household before Sunny Leone enters the house. Karan Johar talks to the family members and says that it is time to get one of the members out. After this, the homeless nominees Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh each take a name. In the meantime, everyone’s heart rate increases. Finally, Karan Johar says no member will be homeless this week. Karan Johar also says that there will be a wild card entry in the house.

