Bigg Boss OTT Sunday War: Bigg Boss OTT Sunday War: Karan Johar remembers Siddharth Shukla

Karan Johar remembers the late actor Siddharth Shukla in Sunday Ka War from Bigg Boss OTT. He talks about his Bigg Boss journey and them. Meanwhile, Siddharth Shukla’s happy moments are shown in the house of Bigg Boss.

The members of the Bigg Boss household are accompanied by morning music. After this Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana talk to each other. After this Nishant pulled Rakesh Bapat’s leg saying that he has eaten his stuff, now he will be punished. On this Rakesh says that he will eat all his stuff.



Divya Agarwal cooks food in the home kitchen and fights over cooking. Cooking more and less leads to quarrels between the two. When Akshara Singh speaks in a quarrel between the two, Pratik gets angry at her.

Bigg Boss tells family members that all members have to decide among themselves that any connection in the home is the strongest bond. Family members discuss among themselves but do not reach any decision as usual and have arguments. Bigg Boss says no decision has been made between them.

The housewives discuss once again and agree on the names of Milind Gaba – Akshara Singh and Muskan Jatana – Nishant Bhatt. However, Nishant did not agree with the opinion of the family and got angry. Divya Agarwal told Bigg Boss about her decision.

Bigg Boss says there should be a task at home for Milind Gaba-Akshara Singh and Muskan Jatana-Nishant Bhatt. Divya Agarwal read the letter from Bigg Boss and told about the task.