Bigg Boss ott Sunday Why War: Bigg Boss ott Sunday Why War: Karan Nath and Riddhima Pandit connection became homeless – Bigg Boss ott Day 15 full episode Hindi written update

The second Sunday Ka War episode comes in Bigg Boss OTT and all the housemates have to tell each other what they think about them. In fact, it is by mutual consent to decide which two connections of the house are punishable. All the members discuss among themselves and the names of Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh, Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been finalized.

Bigg Boss house boss man Zeeshan Khan asks family members to make a decision. Zeeshan clarified that the names of Prateek Sehajpal and Akshara Singh, Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have come up with mutual consent that these connections are punishable. Bigg Boss says that the punishment for these two connections will be decided at some point by the mutual decision of the family members.



Neha Bhasin reads the letter from Bigg Boss and says that Prateek Sejpal and Akshara Singh, Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who deserve punishment at home, will have to stay in the Gordon area. In addition to living in the Gordon area, the mill has to be run as a punishment and the mill should not be closed. The symbol and letter in the house, the connection of Rakesh and Shamita, only one member can take a break as the mill should not close.

Prateek Sejpal and Akshara Singh, Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who deserve punishment at home, run a mill in Bagh area. At the same time, the rest of the family discusses among themselves. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty was outraged by Nishant Bhatt’s remarks. The two abused each other a lot and threw mud. It happened so much that Shamita started crying loudly.

Seeing Shamita Shetty crying, her group of people rushed to her aid. On the other hand, Nishant Bhatt tells everyone that he has not insulted anyone in the house of Bigg Boss till date, then why did Shamita insult him. He says he will not tolerate such behavior and abuse under any circumstances. Meanwhile, Nishant and Rakesh also had an argument.

In the fight between Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt, Muskan Jattana intervenes and takes Nishant’s side and advises Shamita to stay within limits. But Shamita also argues with them and pushes each other. Shamita loses her composure and smiles warning him not to try to touch her any more. Muskan and Shamita were chased by the rest of the family.

Bigg Boss says Prateek Sahajpal and Akshara Singh, Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have served their sentences. At the same time, he says the audience likes the performance of the members of the household, so the next day routine won’t matter. Family members, on the other hand, talk about the quarrel between Shamita and Nishant in different groups.

In Bigg Boss OTT, the show host Karan Johar has an entry on Sunday Ka. Then the lights are turned off on stage and Rakhi Sawant appears in the role of Julie and looks at the family members behind the mirror. After that, Karan Johar breathed a sigh of relief as the lights came on and he faced the family members.

Karan Johar tells Lady Divya Agarwal, the boss of the house, that if she can’t speak well of him, don’t talk about him and get very angry. Divya makes her stand up but he keeps screaming. After this, Karan Johar tells boss man Zeeshan Khan that he speaks to the girls in the wrong way. Karan Johar asks Zeeshan to ask the girls to stay in the circle. Karan Johar asks Zeeshan what is a circle of girls? Zeeshan says you are wrong, they don’t mean that.

Karan Johar talks to his family members alternately. Karan Johar asks the family members that the Victim Card and the Woman Card are played. He says your blood doesn’t boil when a woman card is played in the house. Karan Johar conducts classes for most members of the household. At the same time, the quarrel between Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty ends and they both hug each other.

Karan Johar welcomed Rakhi Sawant on stage, the two had fun together. Rakhi Sawant says that everyone wears Rakshabandhan as Rakhi. After this, Karan Johar says that he has brought Rakhi for the family members on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The family members get very excited and then Rakhi Sawant meets the family members. Everyone laughs out loud when they see Rakhi Sawant. The atmosphere is pleasant when talking to Rakhi Sawant family members. She dances to Nishant Bhatt and smiles.

Rakhi Sawant talks to family members and entertains them. She says that Rakesh Bapat does not play this game during the day but at night. She says that Karan Nath is very cold and does not show his true game. Family members and Karan Johar laughed a lot at Rakhi Sawant’s words. Rakhi tells different vegetables to Sawant family members.

Karan Johar says that all the members of the household are nominated for eviction. They say that the nomination is based on the connection of your people. Not one but two people will be homeless this time. Karan Johar says that Karan Nath and Riddhima Pandit become homeless. Karan Johar welcomes Hina Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss OTT and talks to her a lot.

