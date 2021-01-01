Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Why War: Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Why War: People decided, alias Javed became homeless – Bigg Boss OT Day 8 full episode written in Hindi

The first Sunday in Bigg Boss OTT was Ka War and the host of the show was Karan Johar. He then interacts with all the contestants in the house and tells them about their one-week schedule. Karan Johar first spoke to Divya Agarwal.

Karan Johar brings the report cards of all the contestants in the house. He talks about Divya Agarwal first. He says Divya Agarwal does not live in the house properly. Karan says Divya preaches to people and tells others that everyone is doing it for the sake of it. They explain that one of the contestants’ report cards is decided by the public and the other report card is made by Divya.



Divya Agarwal tells Karan Johar, the host of the show, that the show is not her need but her desire. Divya puts her side and says that not only she, everyone in the house keeps saying something or other. Divya tells Karan that if he talks to the rest of the members, things will make sense. On this Karan says thank you for showing him the direction.

Karan Johar then tells Prateek Sehajpal about the attitude that came with him in the show and two days later his attitude changed. So which of those formats is correct, earlier or later. Karan then sought feedback on the symbol from members of the household. Everyone talks about them one by one.

Pratik Sahajpal tells Karan Johar how he is in the show. In the same way he lives in his house. He explains why his mother often explains why he brings right and wrong in everything. Symbol further explains that when he becomes the captain of the house, he feels that when power comes, responsibility also comes. Prateek says that after becoming the captain, he thought that if everyone wanted to work together, the attitude should change.

Karan Johar talks about connecting with the house of Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat. Shamita says that Rakesh definitely has her connections but when he wants to sit down and talk to them more, he sits down more with others. Shamita says that when it came time to change partners, Rakesh immediately said yes.

Karan Johar tells Rakesh Bapat that he has lived like a backbone and he is neither from home nor from Ghats. Rakesh tells Karan that he has never seen the show before. If he comes first, he tries to talk to everyone. After this, Karan tells Divya Agarwal that she is working to demolish Rakesh and Shamita’s house. Divya puts her side on this.

Karan Johar Muskan talks about Jatana and learns about him from the people in the house. He first asks Neha Bhasin about the smile. On this Neha tells about him. Neha became emotional while talking to Karan. She says the show is not for her. Karan says there are six weeks too.

When Karan Johar talks to Shamita Shetty about her journey home, she gets emotional. She says people know her as Shilpa Shetty’s sister. She says people should know her by her name. This was followed by an argument between Shamita and Divya Agarwal. Karan then talks to Johar and the contestants.

Karan Johar says that now is the time to burst the bubble of misunderstanding. Misunderstanding bubbles burst and Rakesh Nath Prateek Sehajpal’s bubble, Riddhima Pandit Prateek Sehajpal’s bubble, Shamita Shetty Nishant Bhatt’s bubble, Neha Bhasin Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhatt and Prateek Sehajpal’s bubble, Milind Gabayan Balloon Julun Ghazal’s Balloon Balloon of Urfi Javed and Nishant Bhatt, Divya Agarwal balloon of Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Prateek Sehajpal, balloon of Nishant Bhatt Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan and Mascana Jatana balloon of Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh burst the balloon of Divya Agni. , Prateek Sehajpal Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty and Riddhima Pandit’s balloon.

Karan Johar says the public made the decision and alias Javed fell out of the house. Urfi leaves the house after saying goodbye to family members. Karan Johar welcomed guests Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill to the show. The host of the show jokes with the two and talks about their relationship.

