Bigg Boss OTT Sunny Leone enters the house: Bigg Boss OTT Sunny Leone is about to enter the house
Sunny is crazy about ‘Bigg Boss’
In the video Sunny says, ‘Oops I’m crazy for Big Boss OTT. The more you see the less. It’s season of connections, so I’m where the connections are. I’m coming this weekend to have a lot of fun in my style. See you, stay connected.
Fans are excited about Sunny
Fans became very enthusiastic in the comments section as soon as the video was shared. Rakhi Sawant, who recently appeared on the show as a guest, also reacted to the promo. He wrote, ‘Wow congratulations darling. I’m glad you’re coming. ‘
Zeeshan was out of the house
Speaking about the show, Zeeshan was earlier kicked out of the house when there was an altercation between Pratik and Nishant during the flag task. When Zeeshan was out, there was a lot of discussion about it. Fans said it didn’t go well.
