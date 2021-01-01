Bigg Boss OTT Sunny Leone enters the house: Bigg Boss OTT Sunny Leone is about to enter the house

Karan Johar’s show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has more drama and entertainment every day. After Siddharth Shukla, Shahnaz Gill and Rakhi Sawant, Sunny Leone will enter the house this weekend.

Sunny’s entry is expected to double the level of entertainment in the Bigg Boss OTT home. The actress herself is also very excited about this, which will test the contestants ’connection to each other. On Saturday, the show’s producers shared a promo and captioned it, ‘Bollywood Key Baby Doll Bigg Boss is coming to OTT to test the couple’s connection.’



Sunny is crazy about ‘Bigg Boss’

In the video Sunny says, ‘Oops I’m crazy for Big Boss OTT. The more you see the less. It’s season of connections, so I’m where the connections are. I’m coming this weekend to have a lot of fun in my style. See you, stay connected.



Fans are excited about Sunny

Fans became very enthusiastic in the comments section as soon as the video was shared. Rakhi Sawant, who recently appeared on the show as a guest, also reacted to the promo. He wrote, ‘Wow congratulations darling. I’m glad you’re coming. ‘

Zeeshan was out of the house

Speaking about the show, Zeeshan was earlier kicked out of the house when there was an altercation between Pratik and Nishant during the flag task. When Zeeshan was out, there was a lot of discussion about it. Fans said it didn’t go well.

