Bigg Boss OTT, Voot Select Episode Online Written In Hindi : Shamita Shetty accuses co-contestant, Nishant misbehaved with Shilpa Shetty’s sister! Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty accuses co-contestant, Nishant misbehaved with Shilpa Shetty’s sister!

Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty has once again entered the Bigg Boss house. Shamita Shetty is currently giving a lot of output in the show as compared to the old season. In such a situation, the audience wants to see Shamita more independent. Recently, Shamita accused one of her co-contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Shamita Shetty has told that Nishant Bhatt once misbehaved with her.

Shamita said that she and Nishant already know each other. She further said that she knows Nishant very well, so she wants to keep distance from him. Shamita Shetty’s Divya Aggarwal is getting better at this time in Bigg Boss house. In such a situation, lying on the bed, Shamita tells Divya about this. Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita says- ‘I do not want to mention that incident at all, but Nishant is such that he had crossed the limit at that time. I was very angry seeing this at that time.

Shamita further told that – ‘I had immediately instructed him at that time not to dare to talk to me ever again. Since then I keep my distance. Even when I met him on stage, my reaction was like this, I know this.

Let us tell you, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt have worked together. Nishant himself had told about this. When Karan Johar on stage asked Nishant about whether he already knew Shamita? To this, he replied yes and said that ‘we have worked together before’.

Nishant has been a part of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Season 3. Nishant is a choreographer by profession. Talking about the show, it is not even a week since the show started and Chillam Chilli has started in the house. A quarrel started in the house between Divya Agarwal and Prateek Sahajpal. There was a fight between the two over tea.

Meanwhile, Prateek calls them fake, after which Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty also jump into this fight. Shamita asks Prateek to stick his nose at everyone’s issue. All they need is footage.





