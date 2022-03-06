Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal breaks up with boyfriend Varun Sood | Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal breaks up with boyfriend Varun Sood

Friend Zeeshan gave encouragement Divya wrote in her post – Life is really like a circus. Try to make everyone happy with you, keep everyone happy. It is true that nothing should be expected in return. But what to do when you stop loving yourself? Commenting on this post of Divya, her Bigg Boss OTT partner Zeeshan also wrote – This is very sad. Hope you both find lots of happiness and love back for each other. blame no one Divya further wrote in her post – I do not blame anyone for what is happening to me at this time, what I am feeling. I am feeling very tired. And it's okay to feel that way. I want to breathe, live for myself and there is nothing wrong with thinking like that. That's why I am declaring today that in this life now I want to live alone and I want time to live for myself, I want to understand how I want to live. no reason for decision Divya also made it clear that she does not have any big reason, or any big excuse, behind taking this decision. It is just their decision to get out of this relationship. Divya also wrote together that all the beautiful moments I have spent with Varun are very special for me. He is a wonderful person and will always be his best friend. Divya requested her fans to respect her decision.

no reaction given

Divya’s boyfriend Varun Sood has not given any reaction on this matter yet. Significantly, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have known each other for many years and Varun proposed Divya during a reality show, on National TV. Recently, the talk of getting a house together with both of them was also viral. But now Divya surprised everyone by announcing her breakup.

In discussion with reality show

Prior to Varun Sood, Divya Aggarwal was dating Varun’s special friend, Priyank Sharma. Both Priyank and Varun were part of MTV Roadies. Priyank then became a part of MTV Splitzvilla where he met Divya Aggarwal and after the show ended, the two started dating each other. In this show too, Divya was part of a love triangle with Priyank. Due to this show, Divya came into the limelight.

breakup on national tv

After this, Divya Aggarwal got limelight overnight when she came to Bigg Boss house on National TV and accused her boyfriend Priyank Sharma of cheating on her and broke up with him. Priyank Sharma was a participant in this season of Bigg Boss along with his friend Varun Sood’s girlfriend Binafsha Soonawalla. After the breakup with Divya, Priyank started dating Binafsha as soon as he left the house.

Became part of Ace of Space

Divya’s ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma met Varun Sood’s ex-girlfriend Binafsha Soonawalla in the Bigg Boss house and the two started dating each other. After this Varun and Divya came close to each other and became good friends. Together they became a part of MTV show Ace of Space where both of them admitted that Priyank and Binafsha cheated on them.

