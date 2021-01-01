Bigg Boss Out Day 19 Written Update: Bigg Boss Out Day 19: Boss Lady and Boss Man Fights, Homeless After Zeeshan Fight – Bigg Boss Out Day 19 Full Episode Written in Hindi
Milind Gaba and Neha Bhasin are seen dispelling their misconceptions in the OTT house of Bigg Boss. Milind gets emotional and Neha takes care of him and even apologizes. Milind also tells Neha that if he inadvertently hurt her heart, he also apologizes.
