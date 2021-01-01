Bigg Boss Out Day 27 Written Update: Bigg Boss Out Day 27: Nia Sharma leaves home as a contender for the new Boss Man and Boss Lady – Bigg Boss Out Day 27 Full Episode Written in Hindi

Another musical morning started in the OTT house of Bigg Boss. There was a sweet quarrel between Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana at home. Both taunt each other. At the same time, Pratik Sehajpal teases Neha Bhasin about his connection and she gets angry at him and breaks the cup.

Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana dispelled their misconceptions. At the same time, Pratik Sehjapal explains to both of them. Nishant smiles and Pratik gets angry. Nishant smiles and says that he and Pratik are right but she doesn’t understand. Nishant got angry and smiled and left.



Misunderstandings between Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana do not go away. Akshara Singh and Neha Bhasin got into an argument over dumping. Both joke about each other. Prateek Sejpal speaks with a smile once again. The war of words between Akshara and Neha continues. Symbols also appear in the quarrel between the two. Neha says that the show runs only because of the characters. New female boss Niya Sharma is ruling the house.

Bigg Boss has announced that the task given to the family members is over. He tells Nia Sharma to count the coins of the family members and who has the most. On this Nia says that Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh have the most. This is followed by Prateek Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin and Rakesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty.

Bigg Boss says that now the claim of the new Boss Man and Boss Lady of the House has a relationship between Milind Gaba-Akshara Singh, Prateek Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin and Muskan Jatana-Nishant Bhatt. He further explains that Niya Sharma’s stay at home as a guest is coming to an end. After this Niya Sharma dances with the family and leaves with them.