Bigg Boss Out Day 40 Written Update: Bigg Boss Out Day 40: Homeless two days before Neha Bhasin Finale, these 5 members became finalists – Bigg Boss Out Day 40 Full Episode Written in Hindi

Bigg Boss’s OTT house has another musical morning and members wake up with a dance mood. Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal talk about the attitude of the people in the house. Nishant tells Divya Agarwal that he wants to be a robot. Nishant says he will tell the truth to family members.

Divya Agarwal wants to know the truth about Rakesh Bapat from Nishant, then he says the system has failed. After that, fun and jokes continue between the two. Then Nishant goes to Shamita Shetty and says that she is a robot and can give her any job.



Divya Agarwal reads and narrates the letter of Bigg Boss. She says there should be a work in the house and there should be a debate among all the members. The Big Boss calls the member one by one for a discussion and a member comes in and with whom he has to argue and calls him. Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty come first in the discussion. After that, both measure each other’s shortcomings.

Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sahajpal talk about other members of the household. At the same time, Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin also talk about the members. Neha and Nishant, on the other hand, get into an argument.

All members of the household argue one by one. In the meantime, the fighting continues. After the debate, there is a break and in the meantime the members of the household appear to be speaking in different groups.

Bigg Boss tells the family members that during this task they had to argue and express their views to the public, but it seems that you people did not understand the task. He further clarified that due to the mistake of Rakesh Bapat, now Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and himself will not be able to express their views.

Rakesh Bapat apologizes to Bigg Boss and family members and does not want to talk to anyone. Bigg Boss tells family members that now one of the members will have to become homeless. The people have decided this. He invites all members to the garden area.

Bigg Boss says the public has rescued Nishant Bhatt, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty and Prateek Sahajpal. Now one of Rakesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin will be kicked out of the house. He then gives Neha and Rakesh a chance to speak their minds.

Rakesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin share the experience of being with people at home. Big Boss then tells the two of them to go out through two different doors and says that one door will open again inside the house and the other door will take the member out.

After this Rakesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin go out the door and Rakesh comes inside the house again. At the same time, Neha Bhasin became homeless. After this all the members of the house congratulate Rakesh.

Bigg Boss tells the family that the public is happy with his performance today, so it won’t affect his tomorrow’s routine. The other five members of the household, on the other hand, talk to each other about what will happen in the Bigg Boss final and have a lot of fun.