Bigg Boss removes contestants for fights: Contestants thrown by Bigg Boss for abusive physical fights and crossing lines

Zeeshan Khan People are getting angry on Twitter after Zeeshan’s exit from ‘Bigg Boss’ and they are calling the show ‘biased’. People are saying that when Siddharth Shukla had a quarrel with other contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, why was he not thrown out? Earlier, however, in almost every season, Bigg Boss showed the way out to contestants who either quarreled with other contestants or crossed the line.

Rahul Mahajan In the second session of ‘Bigg Boss’, Rahul Mahajan was shown the way out. But Bigg Boss didn’t hit anyone, but he was fired for violating the rules. In fact, in ‘Bigg Boss 2’, Rahul Mahajan, Raja Chaudhary, Zulfi Saeed and Ashutosh Kaushik climbed the wall and fell out of the house. Later, when the trio returned, Zulfi, Raja Chaudhary and Ashutosh Kaushik apologized, but Rahul Mahajan refused. Bigg Boss then threw Rahul Mahajan out of the show.

KRK KRK i.e. Kamal R Khan was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 3’ and during that time he had a lot of quarrels with every contestant. At that time, he had a dirty quarrel with designer Rohit Verma. KRK then got angry and picked up the bottle and tried to kill Rohit, but he hit Shamita Shetty. Shamita was also a contestant in that season of ‘Bigg Boss’. Bigg Boss was outraged by KRK’s behavior and kicked KRK out of the show, saying he did not want to encourage such behavior. READ Also Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Spotted Together Laal Singh Chaddha Film Set after Divorce | Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao reunited after divorce, picture from the sets of the film surfaced

Dolly Bindra and Sameer Soni In the fourth season of ‘Bigg Boss’, Dolly Bindra and Sameer Soni were thrown out by Bigg Boss for their violent behavior. In fact, Sameer Soni clashed with Dolly Bindra to save Shweta Tiwari and there was a lot of fighting between the two. There was a lot of confusion not only inside the house but also in the outside world.

Pooja Mishra The contestant in the fifth season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is Pooja Mishra. Pooja Mishra did a lot of drama in the house of Bigg Boss. When Pooja Mishra spoke, all the members of the family were upset. But once Pooja Mishra pushed Siddharth Bhardwaj during the fight, Bigg Boss showed him the way out without taking any chances.

Imam Siddiqui In the sixth season of ‘Bigg Boss’, Bigg Boss threw Imam Siddiqui out of the show. Imam Siddiqui hosted not only family members but also Salman Khan that season. Sometimes he is seen breaking household items, sometimes he scares the family members by wearing strange make-up and clothes. He also abused Salman several times. This behavior led to Bigg Boss throwing Imam Siddiqui out of the show.

Skilled Tandon Bigg Boss was also knocked out of the seventh season, punishing actor Kushal Tandon. She was kicked out by Bigg Boss for her violent behavior with her co-contestants Tanisha Mukherjee and VJ Andy.

Ejaz Khan In the eighth season of ‘Bigg Boss’, actor Ejaz Khan was thrown out due to a quarrel with Ali Quli Mirza.

Puneet Issar Actor Puneet Issar was thrown out in ‘Bigg Boss 8’ because he used force on co-contestant Arya Babbar during a contest. During the task, Puneet Issar got angry and attacked Arya Babbar and left him on the ground. This is the reason why Puneet was thrown out of the show by Bigg Boss. READ Also BTS ARMY Floods Social Media With Hilarious Memes As The Band Becomes Fashion Giant Louis Vuitton's Ambassadors

Priyanka Jagga In the 10th season of ‘Bigg Boss’, Priyanka Jagga harassed Salman Khan and his family. Salman was so angry with the duo that he kicked Priyanka out of the house. In one episode of that season, Priyanka Jagga made a very obscene comment on Lopamudra. On this, when Salman told Priyanka that she is the most abusive in the house, she said that she will do more. Salman got angry when he heard this from Priyanka Jagga and he kicked her out of the show.

Swami Om It was in ‘Bigg Boss 10’ that Swami Om committed such a heinous act that the producers kicked him out of the show. In one area, Swami Om threw a toilet at a co-contestant.

Zubair Khan, Priyank Sharma In the 11th season, Zubair Khan and Priyank Sharma were shown the way out by Bigg Boss. Zubair Khan used insulting words for women in the house, while Priyanka Sharma pushed Akash Dadlani during the fight. This led to both Zubair Khan and Priyanka Sharma being thrown out by Bigg Boss.

Shivansh Mishra The contestant, who was thrown out of the house from the 12th season of ‘Bigg Boss’, is being linked with actress Jarin Khan today. Here we are talking about Shivansh Mishra. Shivansh Mishra was accused of not following house rules in Bigg Boss. As punishment, when he was sent to the jail built in the house of Bigg Boss, Shivansh refused. Bigg Boss had warned him about this, but Shivansh Mishra left the show. READ Also 10 Bollywood Actors Who Didn't Charge Any Money For Their Roles

Tuli in sweetness In ‘Bigg Boss 13’, actress Madhurima Tuli had several quarrels with her ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh. But when Madhurima hit Vishal with a frying pan, Bigg Boss kicked her out of the show.

Vikas Gupta Vikas Gupta was accused several times in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. In one episode, when he pushed Arshi Khan into the pool, he was immediately pulled out by the Big Boss. However, Vikas Gupta was later admitted to the show. Now Zeeshan Khan has been thrown out for violent behavior in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. It remains to be seen whether he will re-enter the show.

Something happened recently in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which has been in the spotlight since day one due to quarrels, which led to Bigg Boss throwing Zeeshan Khan out of the house. Zeeshan Khan competed with Sahajpal and Nishant Bhatt. Seeing that there was a lot of arguing between the three, Bigg Boss punished Zeeshan and ordered him to leave the show (Zeeshan was expelled by Bigg Boss).