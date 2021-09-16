Bigg Boss Sapna Chowdhury: Sapna Chowdhury reveals that her family was saddened by rumors of death Haryana Dancer Agnipariksha
‘Bigg Boss 11’ fame and singer Sapna Chowdhury has reacted to the news of her demise. Recently there was a news about singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary that she died in a road accident. Speaking to a daily newspaper, Sapna Chaudhary said, ‘My family was very upset over the false news of my death. After this news, my family members got calls from relatives. They did not know how to deal with the problem.
Sapna Chaudhary further says, ‘There are always different kinds of rumors in this business, but they are very strange. I wondered how anyone could spread such false news. Because it not only made a difference to me but also to my family members. Imagine if someone’s parents get a call that someone is asking about your daughter’s death. ‘Sapna says,’ A singer passed away recently. Then people thought I was the singer who passed away. It’s so sad that an artist isn’t in us. Sapna has acted in some regional films like ‘Veera Ki Wedding’ and ‘Nanu Ki Janu’. However, he joined the 11th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ and created a special identity nationally. Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta were also in the season. Although ‘Bigg Boss 11’ season was won by Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan was the runner-up. But people liked the desi style of Sapna Chowdhury.
Last year Sapna and her husband Veer Sahu welcomed their first child. She shared her first glimpse of the baby on Instagram in December.
