bigg boss secrets: Bigg Boss Dark Secrets: There are many things related to ‘Bigg Boss’ that are never revealed.

The 15th season of the most famous and controversial show ‘Bigg Boss’ will be telecast on October 2 next month. All the seasons of this show have been in the news for one reason or another. Also, Salman Khan has been hosting ‘Bigg Boss’ for more than a decade. As everyone knows, the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ has more than 100 cameras, which monitor all the movements of the contestants in the house. But did you know that there are many things related to ‘Bigg Boss’ that are never revealed. In this news we are going to tell you about the 10 big secrets of the show …

1- Competitors’ fees

There is always a question in everyone’s mind about the fees of the contestants going to Bigg Boss, how much they are paid. Many things keep coming out based on the bets on this, but the fees paid to the contestants are never disclosed.

2- Harvesting of intimate scenes

The intimate scene between the contestants in the house of Bigg Boss has been shown on TV. At the same time, it often happens that the intimate scenes in the house are cut off. Competitors have the opportunity to socialize in many places inside the house. In the 8th season of Bigg Boss, there was a lot of talk about the intimate scene between Gautam Gulati and Diander Soares. It was also reported that Diandra Soares had gone to an out-of-home hospital for a pregnancy test. He later called the reports ridiculous.



3- Heavy fines for leaving the show

All contestants have a contract before entering the Bigg Boss house. This agreement is all rules and more than that, no one knows what happens in it. But it is said that if a contestant leaves the show at will, he will have to pay a large amount as a penalty. According to the report, the amount is around Rs 2 crore. Earlier, Zeeshan Khan was out of the house due to a fight in Bish Boss OTT. When Zeeshan Khan’s symbol Sehajpal got into a quarrel, Nishant Bhatt persuaded Zeeshan Khan not to do this. Zeeshan Khan did not care about money.

4- Don’t know before joining the show

Not all contestants entering the Bigg Boss house reveal in advance that they are going to the show. He does not speak to any media house or provide any information through his social media. Only after the broadcast of Bigg Boss does it become clear how many and who are the contestants in the house.



5- There are staff to clean the house!

In Big Boss, it is shown that only the contestants clean the house from the kitchen and living room to the garden area and bathroom. Competitors inside the house do some cleaning, but staff are called in from outside to do the massive cleaning. When this employee comes in for cleaning, he is not allowed to talk to the contestants at home. This has not been revealed to date.

6- Ban on clothing brand advertising

In the house of Bigg Boss you may have noticed that the contestants do not reveal their clothing brands. In fact, advertising of clothing brands from the house of Bigg Boss is banned. Often competitors are seen hiding clothes from brands. However, this is a mystery.



7- Prohibition on anything related to religion

Contestants are prohibited from carrying any kind of religious related items in the Bigg Boss house. He cannot take any religious book, any idol of God in the house. Bigg Boss OTT showed that Ganpati Puja was held inside the house but things related to this puja program were made available inside the house.

8- Individual requests of contestants

It is shown on TV that the contestants in the house of Bigg Boss make demands according to their needs. Sometimes this is achieved and most of the time they are not. At the same time, the contestants also make personal requests from the Big Boss. No information has been given about this. Rakesh Bapat had made an idol of Lord Ganesha in Bigg Boss OTT but did not show it while requesting items for it. Thus, it can be understood that the contestants also make personal requests for the items they used and that they are fulfilled.



9- Salman never watches the full episode

When Salman Khan meets the Bigg Boss contestants, they discuss their report cards throughout the week. You may have guessed from this that he sees the whole episode but that is not the case. Salman Khan only sees what is needed in the episode. It is also said that there is a team that informs them about the parts of the show.

10- The voice and face of ‘Bigg Boss’

The biggest mystery in Big Boss to this day remains as to who is the person who speaks to the contestants as Big Boss. It has never been revealed whose voice it is. We will tell you that this voice belongs to Atul Kapoor. Atul Kapoor has given his voice in Hollywood and Bollywood movies.