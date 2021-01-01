Bigg Boss: The end of Divya and Shamita’s friendship, the actress said – she was not even known before the show

There is always the question of friendship in the house of Bigg Boss and the first season of Bigg Boss OTT is showing something similar. In the latest episode, the audience was shocked when the friendship between Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty ended dramatically. The Sunday Ka War episode was hosted by Karan Johar where Divya and Shamita clashed. Where both the contestants used to share good bonds, now while talking to Karan they were seen speaking against each other.

Shamita said- eyes opened

Karan discussed Divya’s shamita, after which there was a big difference between the two contestants. During the discussion with the host, Shamita made it clear that what Divya heard for her with Rakesh is eye-opening for her.

Shamita tells Divya that she is insecure

Speaking further about Divya, Shamita said that she is insecure with him and he has competition. Shamita said she is playing the game and feels superior to the reality show experience.

Divya’s statement surprised everyone

About Divya, Shamita said, ‘I didn’t even know who she was. I only found out about Divya when I met her at the show. Everyone, including Karan, is amazed by his statement.

Shamita burst the lamp bubble

Later, during the game, Shamita bursts the lamp and says that everyone can see her face behind the mask. Divya raised the question. He said, ‘Why am I wrong to talk to someone about you, but if you do, you are right.’