Bigg Boss: The end of Divya and Shamita’s friendship, the actress said – she was not even known before the show
Shamita said- eyes opened
Karan discussed Divya’s shamita, after which there was a big difference between the two contestants. During the discussion with the host, Shamita made it clear that what Divya heard for her with Rakesh is eye-opening for her.
Shamita tells Divya that she is insecure
Speaking further about Divya, Shamita said that she is insecure with him and he has competition. Shamita said she is playing the game and feels superior to the reality show experience.
Divya’s statement surprised everyone
About Divya, Shamita said, ‘I didn’t even know who she was. I only found out about Divya when I met her at the show. Everyone, including Karan, is amazed by his statement.
Shamita burst the lamp bubble
Later, during the game, Shamita bursts the lamp and says that everyone can see her face behind the mask. Divya raised the question. He said, ‘Why am I wrong to talk to someone about you, but if you do, you are right.’
