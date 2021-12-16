Biggest ever promotion event of ‘RRR’ to be held in Mumbai! Biggest ever promotion event of ‘RRR’ to be held in Mumbai!

Magnum opus ‘RRR’ is gearing up for a massive theatrical release in January and the makers have now decided to do something different with the promotions. According to reports, the makers are organizing the biggest promotional event in the history of Indian cinema on December 19 in Mumbai. It will be a visual spectacle event where the entire cast and crew will be seen together along with the bigwigs of the industry.

With proper covid protocol, it is believed that the scale of the event is equal to the budget of a normal film. Each lead actor is said to have a huge never-before-seen entry at the event. Also, the lead cast will be seen performing in a big way for the audience, which is another exciting update about the event.

‘RRR’ starring Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR is one huge thriller and has garnered a huge fanbase since the trailer release. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features a star-studded lineup apart from lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Dodi will be seen in supporting roles. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) has acquired theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also purchased worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

Pen Marudhar will distribute the film in the North Territory. This Telugu language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 13:15 [IST]