Biggest Giant Comet Bernardinelli Bernstein Found In Solar System

The diameter of this icy body can range from 62 miles to 124 miles (100 to 200 km). It is about 10 times wider than a normal comet.

Pennsylvania. A giant comet has been found far away from Earth in the Solar System. It is said to be a thousand times bigger than a normal comet. It is believed to be the biggest comet ever.

The comet, discovered by students Pedro Bernardinelli and astronomer Gary Bernstein from the University of Pennsylvania in the US, has been named C/2014 UN 271 or Bernardinelli-Bernstein.

According to astronomers, the diameter of this icy body can be from 62 miles to 124 miles (100 to 200 km). It is about 10 times wider than a normal comet. In a report published in Space.com, Bernstein said in a statement from the National Science Foundation’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab), “the largest comet he has ever seen.”

Although its size is very difficult to estimate, because comets are very far from Earth. Its size has been calculated on the basis of how much sunlight it is capable of reflecting. It is believed that this comet will be closest to our planet in 2031. However, even then it will be far away, that is, 11 AU (Astronomical Unit).

Comets millions of kilometers away from the Sun

This comet is at a distance of about 20 Astronomical Units (AU) from the Sun. One AU means the distance from the Earth to the Sun. That’s about 93 million miles or 150 million kilometers.

This comet was born in the Oort cloud, about 40 thousand AU from the Sun. This is a distant and vast region of space. It is believed that there are trillions of comets in it.

glimpse of comet

A glimpse of this comet was visible when researchers at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile were zooming in on the Dark Energy Survey Telescope’s photo with the help of a 570-megapixel CCD imager. During this, many comets appeared in the depths of the sky, which are circling out of Neptune.