Biggest names in hip-hop pay tribute to Notorious B.I.G. to mark 50th birthday



NEW YORK — New York Metropolis is honoring one in every of its most legendary home-grown entertainers — the Notorious B.I.G.

He would have turned 50 on Saturday, and a few of the greatest names in hip-hop paid tribute to him Friday evening.

As CBS2’s Thalia Perez experiences, dozens of music trade heavy hitters stepped out for Biggie Smalls, thought-about probably the most influential rappers of all time.

“Virtually everybody is aware of who he’s. Should you do not, like, the place have you ever been? However I need to see the entire world, I need to see so many constructive issues come out of this,” rapper Lil’ Kim mentioned.

“It is nice to be round and to have the option to proceed to have fun him on his 50th birthday. It is large for the tradition, for hip hop, for the household,” mentioned C.J. Wallace, Biggie’s son.

The late rapper’s legacy was honored earlier in the day on the Empire State Constructing.

“He isn’t right here, and I wanted that he would see all of you,” mentioned Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mom. “I’d have beloved for my son to be right here to witness this. I really like my son. I’ll at all times say I am a mom eternally.”

All around the metropolis, quite a lot of commemorations will happen, together with a particular lighting of the Empire State Constructing mast.

Fifteen minutes after sundown Saturday, the constructing will gentle up pink and white with a rotating crown and quantity 50 on the mast.

On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams offered Biggie’s son with a proclamation from town recognizing how his father modified music and the panorama of hip-hop.

“He was ready to flip ache into objective. He used his music to outline what was taking place in on a regular basis life,” Adams mentioned.

“Huge saved everyone’s life however his. Simply to see that Empire State Constructing gentle up tonight is gonna imply one thing actual epic to me, to the household. I thanks, brother, for altering my life, glad 50th,” rapper Lil’ Stop mentioned.

Even the MTA is marking Huge’s birthday, unveiling a particular MetroCard that includes his portrait that might be launched at choose practice stations in the late rapper’s dwelling borough of Brooklyn.