biggest use of nuclear power

Fuel testing has been started in the world’s largest ‘nuclear fusion’ reactor. A team of scientists is testing the potential of an extremely rare form of hydrogen to power a ‘fusion reactor’ in France. If this test of his proves successful, then it will give the world a big source of clean energy. This will not only reduce dependence on fossil fuels, but will also benefit the environment.

Nuclear fusion is called nuclear fusion in Hindi. It occurs when two atoms join into one. This releases a huge amount of energy, enough to provide power to the Sun and other stars. Fusion only occurs when atoms are under extreme heat and pressure.

The nuclear fusion reaction produces a temperature of 150 million degrees Celsius. This produces a plasma in which isotopes of hydrogen (deuterium and tritium) combine to form helium and neutrons. Initially the reaction consumes energy to produce heat.

Once the reaction starts, energy is also generated. France’s ‘International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor’ (ITER) is the first nuclear plant that aims to produce more energy as a byproduct of the reaction than is used to initiate a ‘nuclear fusion’ reaction. . Before France, China made a giant leap in the field of nuclear energy. He commissioned his nuclear fusion reactor some time ago. The HL-2M Tokamak plant in China is China’s largest and state-of-the-art plant and Chinese scientists have expressed hope that with the help of this device, a powerful clean energy source will be mined. The plant uses a powerful magnetic energy field to fuse hot plasma and reach a temperature of 150 million °C.

It is ten times hotter than the core of the Sun. The plant, located in southwest’s Sichuan province, was completed last year. It has been called the sun because of the heat and energy it emits. China started its state-of-the-art plant for the first time in 2020 last year. Then the temperature of 100 million degree centigrade was created in this plant for 100 seconds. For the second time, China produced a temperature of 120 million degrees centigrade.

According to experts, the development of nuclear fusion energy will not only meet the energy needs, but is also important for the sustainable development of China’s energy and national economy in the future. Chinese scientists have been working on a smaller version of a nuclear fusion plant since 2006. They are trying to use the plant with ITER. France’s ITER is the world’s largest nuclear fusion research project, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

It is already being used in the US, so why are trials being conducted in the UK? The company is currently using this test, but tests are being done on 1.40 lakh people to find out how accurate the test can give different results on different people. The company has asked people between the ages of 50 and 77 to take part in the test.