BIGO LIVE 5.7.3 APK for Android – Download



BIGO LIVE is the most popular broadcasting app on mobile platform where you may start your own live stream and watch enjoyable show of talented performers. Come and join us to win over popularity and collect prizes. The Bigo Live for Android is essentially a live video blogging application where one can live broadcast anything they are up to. You can use Bigo Live and get viewers from about 150 countries.

Interface and Features

Just go live and broadcast you can be Singing, dancing, eating, traveling, playing games. Sporting an interface similar to Periscope and Meerkat, Bigo Live also allows users to monetize their live streams through in-app gifts that can be encased for real money. To cash out, a live streamer needs to have at least 6,700 beans in their account. You can also invite friends over to have a video conference. You can invite up to 9 people in the multi-chat guest room and have a group conference. Taking to random strangers is also a very popular pastime. Just pass through the stream and talk to people as you go. You can video chat in a similar fashion just browse through all the available people.

You can stream videos from people across the globe. Just choose a specific country and you will see broadcasts and options from that specific location. There is a gaming option as well where you can challenge player online to an assortment of games. If you want to know more about BIGO LIVE – Live Broadcasting then you may visit bigo.tv for more information. Some apps like BIGO LIVE – Live Broadcasting are Facebook, Facebook Lite, Frim, Instagram, Snapchat, Periscope.