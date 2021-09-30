Bihar 3 killed in wall collapse: Aurangabad kills me

Three people were killed when the balcony of their house collapsed during a Shraddha Bhoj in Aurangabad, Bihar. Six people were also seriously injured in the tragic incident. The incident took place in Dhunia area of ​​Rafiganj. It is learned that the shraddha program of his father was going on at the house of Pradip Kumar, a resident of Dhunia mohalla. Which was attended by a large number of people.According to information received, the party was now underway when it rained due to a strong storm. This caused the roof railing to break. Two people died on the spot in the accident. Another died while being taken to Gaya for treatment. Six people were also injured in the tragic accident. 2 of them are in critical condition.

The injured were rushed to Magadha Medical College Hospital in Gaya.

The development took place after torrential rains on Wednesday at Dhunia mohalla in the Rafiganj police station area of ​​the district. Many people were crushed under the rubble after the roof collapsed. The injured were rushed to Magadha Medical College Hospital in Gaya. The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Yadav (52), Bhuvneshwar Prasad (65) and Rahul Kumar, Rafiganj police station in-charge Ramesh Kumar Singh said.