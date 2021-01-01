Bihar Amin Answer Key 2021: BCECEB Amin Answer Key 2021 for EFCC Out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Amin Answer Key 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the answer key for the online examination for the post of AMIN under the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (EFCC) and Department of Revenue and Land Reforms, Govt. Is. Candidates who have appeared in the BCECEB Amin exam can download the BCECEB Answer key from the official website i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates can submit an objection to any answer. For this candidates have to visit the official website. The link to submit objection for Bihar answer key will be available from 25 August to 28 August 2021. Candidates should note that the BCECEB Amin Answer Key link for Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (EFCC) will be available from 27 August 2021 to 29 August 2021.

BCECEB AMIN Answer Key 2021: How to Download Answer Key

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website of BCECEB, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the website.

Step 3: Candidates enter their registration number, password, date of examination and click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: Now, click on ‘Review Response’ and check the answers to the questions.

Step 5: If you want to challenge a question, click on ‘Create Challenge’ and select Challenge option.

Step 6: Click on ‘Proceed to Pay’ and pay the fee online.

Candidates are instructed not to take any print in any form. This material is the property of Revenue and Land Reforms Department, Government of Bihar, Patna. Violation of this will be taken seriously and necessary legal action will be taken