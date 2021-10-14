Bihar Antarjatiya Vivah Yojana Online Application Form ~ Inter Caste Marriage Last Date Apply

Bihar Pradesh Inter-caste Marriage Incentive Scheme – Purpose:- Inter-Caste Marriage Incentive means to abolish the caste system and discourage the dowry tradition in the state of Bihar. For Bihar Inter-Caste Marriage Incentive Scheme 2020, young men and women will be able to apply in November 2020 after notification in this regard by the Bihar State Government. Under the Bihar Inter-caste Marriage Promotion System, both young men and women are required to fulfill the mandatory conditions and conditions (rules) by the Central Government / Bihar State.

Inter-caste Marriage Incentive Scheme – Amount:

Inter-caste marriage incentive money is given by Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Pratishthan, run under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. The Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Foundation, under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, ensures smooth implementation of the Inter-caste Marriage Promotion System. Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar provides ₹ 2,50,000 (₹ two lakh fifty thousand) as incentive to the bride and groom who do inter-caste marriages. Under the inter-caste marriage arrangement, there is a provision to give ₹ 1,50,000 (₹ one lakh fifty thousand) immediately to the newly married couple and ₹ 1.00 lakh (₹ one lakh) in the form of fixed deposit for three years. It is mandatory to forward the application for inter-caste marriage to the District Officer to Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Pratishthan.

Where the central government gives ₹ 1,50,000 (₹ one lakh fifty thousand) to the newly married couple under the inter-caste marriage incentive system, the state government gives ₹ 1,00,000 (₹ one lakh thousand) to the newly married couple under the marriage incentive scheme, On the other hand, ₹ 1 lakh is given by the state government.

Inter-caste Marriage Incentive Scheme – Purpose:

The main objective of the Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme is to empower women. With the aim of eradicating the caste system in the society and discouraging the practice of yutak (dowry) and ending the spirit of untouchability in humanity, the Bihar State Government had started the Central Government’s Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme. Women are to be encouraged under the Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme.

In order to make the woman doing inter-caste marriage in Bihar financially strong, within three months of the completion of the marriage, a payment of ₹ one lakh is made through the certificate submitted / submitted in the nationalized bank giving maximum benefit in the name of the bride concerned. . This amount can be withdrawn only after three years.

Inter-caste marriage scheme has been implemented to make women doing inter-caste marriages financially strong. In this, it is necessary for one of the newly married couple to be a resident of Bihar. Any such woman, who has married a youth of another caste, will have to apply for this benefit within one year after marriage to the Assistant Director of Child Protection at the district level.

Bihar Antarjatiya Vivah Yojana Inter-caste Marriage Promotion System – Specific Focus:

Under the Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme, 2.50 lakh will be given under the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Intercaste Marriage, in the event of both the young man and the girl being a Scheduled Caste (SC) or or a Scheduled Tribe (ST). This incentive amount will be given to the couple of every income group. The couple getting married under the Hindu Marriage Act will get this amount if they apply within one year. In the case of Bihar, the district to which the boy is a resident has to apply. If the boy is from outside Bihar, he has to apply in the girl’s district.

Social Security Department is the nodal agency for inter-caste marriage promotion scheme. In the past, the Social Welfare Department used to implement the Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme. Which was included in the Child Protection Unit. But now it has been decided to operate the Social Security Department.

According to the Scheme for Social Integration Through Inter-Caste Marriage (Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriage) in the newly married couple, one person should belong to Scheduled Caste and the other Hindu. Must be upper caste.

In the context of encouraging inter-caste marriages under the inter-caste marriage incentive system, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government (1.0) (1st term 2014 -19) has abolished the annual income limit of ₹ 5.00 lakh (₹ five lakh). With this decision of the Central Government, people of all income groups who do inter-caste marriage will get the benefit of the Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Intercaste Marriage.

After amendment in the Scheme for Social Integration Through Inter-Caste Marriage, the couple getting married under this scheme would get the benefit of this scheme first. Only couples with annual income of less than 5.00 lakhs would get it.

Scheme for Social Integration through Intercaste Marriage – Specific Terms and Rules:

Bihar Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme – Eligibility:

It is mandatory for the youth and the girl to fulfill the following eligibility for applying under the Bihar Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme, in the context of which the following points are important under the Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme:

01) That the couple getting married should be the first marriage.

02) That the newly married should be registered under ‘Hindu Marriage Act’.

03) That in order to take advantage of the inter-caste marriage scheme, the couple has to submit its proposal to the government within one year of their marriage.

04) According to the new notification issued in this regard by the Central Government, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the newly married couple will have to compulsorily present the Aadhar card number.

05) The newly married couple will also have to give their Aadhar card number and Aadhar linked (Aadhaar-linked) balance account (Bank account).

06) In respect of the state of Bihar, in whichever district the married youth is a resident, he will have to apply there. If the young man is from outside Bihar, he will have to apply in the district of the married spouse.

Beneficiaries under Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Central Government:

The following proofs are required to be submitted:

01) Birth Certificate of the applicant.

02) Residence Certificate.

03) Caste Certificate.

04) Marriage Registration Certificate.

05) Requirement of Marriage Registration Certificate This has to be applied by the applicant within one year of marriage to get the post-marriage amount. Remember that in most cases people are deprived of benefits due to lack of certificates.

