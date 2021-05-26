Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Postponed: Last Date For Application Extended Till June 5





Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Postponed: The Lalit Narayan Mithila College (LNMU), Kameshwar Nagar, Darbhanga has postponed the Bihar BEd CET 2021 within the wake of the continued second wave of coronavirus pandemic. In consequence, software deadline has additionally been prolonged. candidates can now register for the Bihar BEd CET 2021 on the official web site – bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in – until June 5 with none late charges. Application window may also be open between June 6 and June 8 for candidates to register with a late payment. Candidates could make modifications to the appliance type until June 9, whereas the payment fee hyperlink might be open until June 10. Additionally Learn – KCET 2021: Karnataka Widespread Entrance Check Dates Introduced By Govt | Test Right here

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Examination Date

LNMU Bihar has pushed again the dates for Bihar BEd CET 2021. The examination will now be held on July 11, as a substitute of the sooner date of June 15. Additionally Learn – Bihar BEd CET 2020: On-line Registration Begins, Apply on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in Till March 2

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: The right way to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official web site – bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in Additionally Learn – Heritage loss: Darbhanga’s famed cover loses its ‘crown’

Step 2: Click on on the hyperlink that reads ‘Register for Entrance Examination Button’

Step 3: Fill in your particulars as requested and register your self on the web site

Step 4: Log in utilizing the credentials and fill the appliance type

Step 5: Submit the shape after rigorously checking your particulars

Step 6: Make the net payment fee on the web site

Step 7: Obtain the affirmation web page of the appliance type for future reference.