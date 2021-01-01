Bihar BEd CET 2021 Result: Bihar BEd CET Result Announced, This Is Direct Link, Know What’s Next? -Bihar Bed CET 2021 Result Announced on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, Steps to Check

Highlights Bihar BEd CET Result 2021 Announced.

More than one lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Counseling registration will begin September 1.

Bihar BEd CET 2021 results: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Kameshwarnagar, Darbhanga has announced the results of Bihar BEd 2021 on Tuesday, August 24. Applicants appearing for the examination can check and download the results from the official website of the university bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.



Candidates who have passed the Bihar BEd examination will now have to go through a counseling round. The Counseling Registration Window (Bihar BEd CET 2021 Counseling Registration) for candidates will open from 01 to 12 September. Meanwhile, eligible candidates can register for online counseling by visiting the official website.

More than 1 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam

Bihar BEd CET 2021 entrance exam was held on 13th August. In which more than one lakh 36 thousand candidates had applied. Of these, about 75 thousand 524 are men, 61 thousand 238 are women and 09 are transgender. However, out of the total applicants, only 65 thousand 469 male and 52 thousand 317 female candidates appeared for the examination.

Where was Bihar BEd Set 2021 exam held?

The state conducts a general entrance examination (CET) for admission to a two-year B.Ed or Shiksha Shastri program. The examination will be held on August 13 at various centers in Bihar including Ara, Bhagalpur, Chapra, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Madpura, Munger, Muzaffarpur and others.

Bihar BEd CET 2021 Result: Learn how to check Bihar BEd Result

Visit the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

In the Candidate section on the home page, click on ‘Entrance Exam Results’.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

When you click on submit, your result will appear on the screen.

Download it for future reference and keep the printout with you.

