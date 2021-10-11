Bihar BEd Counseling 2021: Second list of Bihar BEd counseling, download your allotment letter here

Bihar BEd Counseling 2021: The third round will be conducted only for the vacant seats available after the conclusion of round 2 of Bihar BEd counseling 2021.

Bihar BEd Counseling 2021: The Bihar Bachelor of Education, Bihar BEd counseling 2021 process for the second round was earlier revised by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU. As per the official notice, the Bihar BEd CET second allotment list will be released today, October 11, 2021, on the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The candidates who will be allotted seats will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3000 from October 12 to October 21.

The round one allotment list was released on September 18, 2021. The exam was conducted offline on August 13, 2021 at various exam centers across the state. As per the result declared on August 24, around 1.12 lakh candidates had cleared the exam. The revised Bihar BEd counseling 2021 schedule states that document verification and reporting to the respective colleges will be held from October 18 to 23.

The third round will be conducted only for the vacant seats available after the conclusion of round 2 of Bihar B.Ed counseling 2021. As per the official notice, the university will announce the vacant seats on October 24. There will be spot admission for the remaining seats. It will be held from 25 to 30 October. Candidates are advised to visit the link given here to download the second allotment list and complete the Bihar BEd counseling 2021 process accordingly.

How to Download Bihar BEd Counseling 2021 Allotment List

To check the second list of Bihar BEd Counseling 2021, candidates have to visit the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link ‘Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling’. Click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open. Here you have to login by entering your username, password and captcha code.

After login, you will be able to check your allotment letter and take a print out of it.

Direct link to download counseling letter bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/login Is.