bihar bjp chief warn jdu leader and said do not play twitter twitter otherwise party workers will reply

Swords have been drawn between ally BJP and JDU within the Bihar authorities over the controversial remarks made by Padma Shri awardee Daya Prakash Sinha about Emperor Ashoka. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal warned JDU that for those who ask a query by taking part in Twitter, then 76 lakh BJP workers of Bihar know reply it nicely.

On Monday, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal wrote a Fb put up focusing on JD(U) leaders who had demanded Prime Minister Modi to take again Daya Prakash Sinha’s Padma Shri. Sanjay Jaiswal wrote in his put up that NDA alliance is set by the Middle and it’s completely sturdy so all of us need to stroll collectively. Then once more and once more tagging me and the central management do not know why they ask questions. To maintain the NDA alliance sturdy, all of us ought to handle our limitations. This one-sided will not work.

Additional, the State BJP President wrote that the primary situation of this dignity is that Twitter ought to not play Twitter with the Prime Minister of the nation. The Prime Minister is the satisfaction and satisfaction of each BJP employee. If there’s something to be said with him, then it must be a direct dialog. If you happen to query him by taking part in Twitter, then 76 lakh BJP workers of Bihar know very nicely to reply it. I’m positive we will all handle this in future.

Sanjay Jaiswal additionally wrote that to say such a factor that the Prime Minister ought to take again the award given by the President. It will possibly’t be extra bullshit than this. We’re 100 occasions greater opponents of Daya Prakash Sinha than you as a result of for you this difficulty is like a problem of academic reforms in Bihar whereas Jana Sangh and BJP are born on cultural nationalism itself. We can’t tolerate any tampering with our tradition and the golden historical past of Indian kings.

He additional wrote that there has not been an incident in 74 years when there was a return of a Padma Shri award. Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s homicide fees have been proved, but the President did not take again his medal as there isn’t a fastened standards on the difficulty of return of the award. Whereas whether or not it’s the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar or a whole lot of hate speeches, the federal government not solely takes cognizance of those, but in addition does not hesitate to place the largest individual in jail. Due to this fact, to begin with, the Bihar authorities ought to arrest Daya Prakash Sinha within the FIR registered by me and get punished instantly from the quick monitor courtroom. After {that a} delegation of Bihar Authorities ought to go to the President and speak about all of us that the Padma Shri award of a convicted legal must be withdrawn.

Sanjay Jaiswal additionally wrote that Bihar authorities ought to run peacefully in an excellent setting, it’s not solely our accountability but in addition yours. If there’s a drawback, then all of us sit collectively and discover a resolution. We in any respect do not need the Chief Minister’s residence to once more turn out to be a haven for homicide and kidnapping cash because it was earlier than 2005.

JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha has demanded motion towards Daya Prakash Sinha for his controversial assertion. On the similar time, he said that this assertion of Daya Prakash Sinha is an assault on the satisfaction of the nation. Due to this fact, the rewards of these making such statements must be withdrawn. Until the Central Authorities does not take any step on this route, our protest will proceed. Upendra Kushwaha and JDU President Lalan Singh had additionally tweeted about this and had additionally tagged Prime Minister Modi in it.