Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 release date and time will be announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check for updates – BSEB 10th Result 2022 Date: Will Bihar Board Matric Result be announced today? The official gave this information

Results of Bihar Board Class 10th (Matriculation) Examination 2021 will be announced soon. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will publish 10th result (Bihar Board 10th result 2022) on their official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. Matriculation results can also be viewed on indiaresults.com and the DigiLocker website and app.The Bihar Board had taken the mathematics paper on March 24, after which the copy was evaluated. The Board has also almost completed the process of interviewing 10th Toppers (BSEB 10th Toppers). About 17 lakh (16 lakh 48 thousand 894) students are waiting for their matriculation results, who sat for the board exam in February 2022. Their wait is about to end.

When will Bihar Board Matriculation results be released?

No official announcement has been made by BSEB regarding the date and time of announcement of matriculation results. According to information received from BSEB spokesperson Rajiv Dwivedi, the board will issue the date and time of announcement of results (BSEB matriculation result 2022) this year as it does every year. Students are advised to keep an eye on BSEB social media accounts and websites for the latest updates.

Matriculation results and toppers of previous years

The 10th pass percentage in 2021 was 78.17%. Last year, three students, Pooja Kumari, Subhadarshini and Sandeep Kumar, topped the Bihar Board’s matriculation examination with 484 marks out of 500. A total of 7 students got 483 marks out of 500 and secured second position. At the same time, 80.59 per cent students passed the 10th board examination in 2020, 80.73 per cent in 2019, 68.89 per cent in 2018 and 50.12 per cent in 2017 matriculation examination of Bihar board. BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: You can view the results on digilocker.gov.in or app, find out how

