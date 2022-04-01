Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: View Bihar Board Matriculation Result with one click here – bseb bihar board 10th Result 2022 Check Government Result Online
Check Bihar Board’s 10th result 2022 with one click
Students can view their results at the click of a button below.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Direct Link
This time the percentage of 10th pass is 79.88. Last year, the pass percentage was 78.17. This year 16,11,099 students took part in the exam and a total of 12,86,971 students passed. 6,08,86 girls passed while the number of boys who passed is 6,78,110. A total of 4,24,597 students have passed in the first section, 5,10,411 students in the second section and 3,47,637 students in the third section.
Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022: This is the result of last 5 years
2022 – 79.88%
2021- 78.17%
2020- 80.59%
2019- 80.73%
2018- 68.89%
2017- 50.12%
2016- 44.66%
These are Toppers (Bihar Board Matric Toppers)
Rank 1 – Ramayani Rai – 487 Marks –
Rank 2 – Sania Kumari – 486 marks
Rank 2 – Vivek Kumar Thakur – 486 marks
Rank 3 – Pragya Kumari – 485 marks
Rank 4 – Nirjala Kumari – 484 marks
Rank 5 – Anurag Kumar – 483
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Candidates can contact BSEB Helpline in case of any problem. Bihar Board officials can be contacted on 0612 2230009 or [email protected], biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.
