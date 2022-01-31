Bihar Board 12th Exam 2022: Bihar Board: Bihar Board 12th Exam is starting from tomorrow, know these important things

Intermediate examinations will be organized by Bihar School Examination Committee from tomorrow. 13 lakh 45 thousand 939 more students from all over the state will sit for the 12th (BSEB 12th Exam 2022) examination starting from 1st February 2022. The examination will be conducted at 1471 examination centers set up in various districts of the state following the Corona guidelines. Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishor said that the committee is committed to conduct the examination in a clean, transparent, irregular and rigorous manner and necessary instructions have been issued to the district officers, superintendents of police and district education officers of all the districts in the area. Of the state. Huh.

Let us know the important things related to the exam.



Entrance to the hall will be given 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination



Students of the first shift will be admitted to the examination hall 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination (9:30 am) i.e. at 9:20 am. Similarly, in the second shift, students will be admitted to the examination hall for only 10 minutes from the commencement of the examination (1:45 pm) i.e. at 1:35 pm.

10 sets of question papers in the exam

Sets of 10 question papers- A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J have been prepared by the committee for the examination, so that the question papers will be given in different sets according to the seating. Every 10 students.

Also read: The girl could not complete her education despite cracking NEET, sought financial help from the government



Examination will be closely monitored

This year, the board has put in place strict security arrangements for the free examination. The board has ordered the installation of CCTV at all examination centers. Each examination center will have videography and section 144 will be applicable within 200 meters of the examination center.

Remember these things

During the exam, students have to strictly follow the protocol related to Kovid. Students will have to wear masks from the time they enter the examination center until they leave after the examination. The Center Superintendent will be required to clean all the examination rooms and administrative rooms at all the examination centers on a daily basis.