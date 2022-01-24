Bihar Board 12th Exam 2022

Highlights Students will now be able to take the exam wearing boots and stockings.

Bihar Board has issued notice.

Twelfth standard exams will start soon.

Bihar School Examination Committee (Bihar Board or BSEB) has given great relief to the students of Intermediate Examination 2022. Students will now be able to sit for the 12th exam (Bihar Board Inter Exam 2022) starting from 1st February wearing shoes and stockings. In this regard, the committee has issued a new notice stating that due to the cold wave, students have been allowed to enter the examination centers / examination halls wearing shoes and stockings. Inter students will now be able to take the exam wearing shoes and stockings. The Board has given this information to all students, parents, nodal officers including DEO.



The guidelines issued earlier barred candidates from entering the examination center wearing shoes and stockings. They were only allowed to take the exam wearing sandals. The BSEB Inter Exam 2022 will start from 1st February and will end on 14th February. The practical examinations of BSEB 12th have been held this month.

The Bihar Board Intermediate examination will be conducted in two shifts – 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Students are advised to take BSEB Admission 2022 to the examination hall on the main day, as no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without admission.

How To Download Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2022



Step 1: First of all visit the official website of BSEB biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2022’ on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your school ID, password and required details here.

Step 4: Students ‘Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admission Card 2022’ will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the hard copy with you.