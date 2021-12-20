Bihar Board 12th Model Set 2022: Bihar Board 12th Model Set 2022: Download the Inter Exam Model Paper with one click from here – Bihar Board 12th Model Set 2022 has been released for all subjects Check the direct link to download
Highlights
- Inter’s model sets are available on the website.
- Model paper sets of class X have also been published.
- The exam will start from February 1, 2022.
The Bihar Board has uploaded the Inter-Annual Examination Model Papers (Matric Model Paper 2022) on its website. For the convenience of students, we are providing links to all model sets or papers below. You can download the model set by clicking on the link given below.
Download Bihar Board 12th Model Paper 2022 with one click
- Download Biology (Elective)
- Download Mathematics (Elective)
- Business Studies (Elective) I.Com Download
- Download multimedia and web technology
- Download Chemistry (Elective)
- Download music (elective)
- Computer Science (IA, I.Sc. and I.Com. – (Opt) Download
- Download Pali (I.Sc., I.Com and IA)
- Download yoga and physical education
- Download Sociology (Elective)
- Download Geography (Elective)
- Download Ll-Sanskrit (Extra)
- Download Entrepreneurship
- Download Psychology (Elective)
- Download English (Mandatory)
- Hindi (Mandatory) IA Download
- Hindi (Mandatory) I.Sc. And download I.Com
- I. Sc. Ll – Download Bangla (Opt.)
- Agriculture (Elective) Download Isc (th)
- Download Home Science (Elective) IA (Theory)
- Download Accountancy (Elective) I.Com
- Download History
- Economics (Elective) I.Com Download
- Download Psychology (Elective) IA (th)
- I.Sc. And i.com. – Download English (Mandatory)
- Download Political Science (Elective)
- Download IA – English (Mandatory)
- Download Physics (Elective) Isc (th)
- Economics (Elective) IA Download
- Philosophy IA Download
Let us know that model sets of Matric have also been released and students can download them by clicking on the direct link given below.
Download Bihar Board 10th Annual Examination 2022 Model Paper here
