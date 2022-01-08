Bihar Board Admission Card: Bihar Board Admission Card 2022: Bihar Board has issued admission card for 10th exam, how to download, find out when the exam is? – bseb Bihar Board 10th Admission 2022 out on secondary.biharboardonline.com, live link and exam date here

Highlights Bihar Board issues 10th admission card.

Exams will be held in January-February 2022.

Pay close attention to the Covid-19 protocol.

Bihar Board 10th Admission Card 2022, Exam DatesBihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday (January 08, 2022) issued Bihar Board 10th Admission Card 2022. Admission tickets have been issued for the practical examination only and now the students will have to wait for the admission papers for the final examination. To download Bihar Board 10th Practical Exam Admission Card, all students need to visit the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download the admission card, students will need their school ID, password and required details.



Bihar Board will conduct Matriculation Examination in January 2022 and February 2022. According to the official instructions, the examination (Bihar Board 10th Examination 2022) will be held from 20th to 22nd January and from 17th February to 24th February 2022. Examinations will be held in the schools of the students. You can see how to download the ticket and live link below.

Also read this; Maha Scholarship Result 2021: Maharashtra Scholarship Exam Result Announced, Benefits to These Students, is the link

How to Download BSEB 10th Admission Card 2022: Check out how to download Admission Card here

Step 1: First visit the official website of BSEB secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Bihar Board Matric Admit Card 2022’ on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your school ID, password and required details here.

Step 4: Students ‘Bihar Board BSEB 10th Admit Card 2022’ will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print it out and keep it with you for future reference.

Also read: NEET SS Admission Card 2021: NEET Super Specialty Exam Admission Card Issued, Learn Exam Day Guidelines

Examination will be conducted in two shifts keeping in view the Covid-19 protocol.

The Bihar Board Matriculation Examination will be conducted in two shifts – 9:30 am to 12:45 am and 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Don’t forget to take the students to the hall of BSEB 10th Admission 2022 Examination on the main day. This is because no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without an admission card.

Bihar Board 10th Admission Card 2022 Exam Notice

Matriculation Examination, 2022 Admission Card