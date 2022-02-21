Bihar Board: Evaluation of copies of board exams will start from 26th February, important information – Bihar Board will start evaluation of copies of board exams from 26th February.

The Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) will start evaluating the answer sheets of the Intermediate examination from February 26 and the matriculation answer sheets from March 5. A total of 133 assessment centers have been set up across the state including 10 centers in Patna district. The Center Coordinator and Assessors have been directed to complete the assessment of the answer sheets of the 12th Board Examination by March 8 and feed the marks into the computer system so that the results can be declared in record time. Scrutiny of Class X answer sheets is expected to be completed by March 17.A total of 15,000 teachers will work to evaluate the 12th grade copy. According to board officials, subject-wise and stream-wise (science, commerce and arts) assessment centers have been set up and the process of sending answer sheets to the centers has begun. Six computer systems have been installed at each assessment center. Computer operators will have to upload points. The board has developed its own software for this. Training sessions for computer operators across the state were held on Sunday.

The OMR sheet will be evaluated by a scanner

Bihar Board Exam Question Paper contains 50% objective questions. The OMR sheet will be evaluated by the scanner and the subjective answers will be evaluated separately. Section 144 will be implemented within 200 meters of assessment centers. The answers will be evaluated under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

Examinations started from 1st February

Bihar Board 12th Board Examinations started from 1st February 2022. 13 lakh 45 thousand 939 more students from all over the state had registered for the 12th standard examination. At the same time, the matriculation examination was held from February 17. Matriculation examinations will continue till February 24. More than 16.48 lakh students have appeared for the matriculation examination.