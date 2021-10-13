Bihar Board Exam 2022: Bihar Board 10th, 12th Dummy Admission Card Issued, Direct Link Here – bseb Bihar Board Exam 2022 Latest Update, Dummy Admission Card Download Link Here

Highlights BSEB issues Dummy Admit Card.

10th, 12th board exams for 2022 announced.

Submit a hard copy with corrections by October 25th.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 Latest Update: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued dummy admission cards for students appearing in Class X and XII Inter-Examination 2022 (Bihar Board Examination 2022). Students who had registered for Bihar Board Examination 2022 can visit the official website of BSEB to download their dummy admission tickets.



BSEB issues admission cards based on the information filled by the candidates during the registration process. If there are any discrepancies, candidates must visit the official website to make changes online.

Repairs will be made by October 25th

After downloading the dummy admit card, students can upgrade till October 25. For this, a hard copy of the admission letter along with your signature and correction has to be submitted to the headmaster of your respective school. The headmaster or principal of the school will make the final correction from their school login. The last date to register online for the 2022 board exams was October 4, 2021.

Learn how to download Bihar Board Exam 2022 Dummy Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Dummy Admission link in the Latest Updates section on the home page.

Step 3: Log in here by typing username, password and security PIN.

Step 4: A dummy ticket will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admission Card

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admission Card