Bihar Board Exam 2022: Bihar Board 10th Model Set 2022: Bihar Board Matriculation Annual Exam Model Paper Published, How To Download – Bihar Board 10th Model Paper 2022 PDF Download Link Here, Check Details

Highlights Bihar Board Matriculation Annual Examination 2022 Model Paper was released.

Board exams will start from February 2022.

More than 16 lakh students have filled up the exam forms.

Bihar Board 10th Model Paper 2022: Bihar Board Matriculation (10th) Examination 2022 will start from 17th February 2022. The last date for filling up the examination forms was 03 November 2021. More than 17 lakh (total 1749187) students had applied for the matriculation examination, out of which about 16 lakh (total 1648894) students have filled up the examination forms. This means that around one lakh registered students have not filled up the examination forms. Covid-19 is believed to be the reason behind this. Students who have filled up the examination forms are now busy in preparation, Bihar Board has prepared model papers for their preparation.



Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the official model paper of Bihar Board Matriculation Annual Examination 2022 on their official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Model paper of X can be very useful for students preparing for exams.

Bihar Board (Bihar Board BSEB) has uploaded the Model Paper of Annual Matriculation Examination (Matric Model Paper 2022) on their website according to the subject. Students can download it at their convenience. The method of downloading the model paper is given below.

How to download Matric Model Paper: Check the method here

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB.

Step 2: On the home page, see the Circular section in the latest updates.

Step 3: Here you will find the link of Matriculation Model Paper PDF by subject.

Step 4: Download it and use it for exam preparation.

Download Bihar Board 10th Annual Examination 2022 Model Paper here