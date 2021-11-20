Bihar Board Exam Date 2022: Bihar Board Exam Date 2022: BSEB has announced the dates of 10th, 12th Board Exam, this is the schedule
Bihar Board 10th Exam Date 2022: Here is the matriculation schedule
Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2022: This is inter time table
The exam will be taken in 2 shifts, you will get 15 minutes extra time
Both the 10th and 12th examinations of Bihar Board will be conducted in two shifts on the day of examination. The first shift will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 12:45 p.m. The second shift will be from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The paper will run for three hours and candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes of cool time. In the cool off time, students can read and analyze the paper and plan the answers. However, they are not allowed to write answers during this period. The results of the internal assessment, project work and literacy activities will be presented by the schools on or before January 25.
