Bihar Board Exam Date 2022: Bihar Board Exam Date 2022: BSEB has announced the dates of 10th, 12th Board Exam, this is the schedule

Bihar Board has issued datesheet (Bihar Board Examination Date 2022) for Matriculation or Class 10th and Intermediate or Class 12th board examinations. The Board said that Bihar Board Matriculation Examination 2022 will start from 17th February and will end on 24th February. BSEB Inter Exam 2022 (Bihar Board Inter Exam 2022) will start from 1st February and will end on 14th February. The practical examinations of BSEB 12th will be held from 10th January 2022 to 20th January 2022. Besides, the practical examinations of 10th subjects will be held from 20th to 22nd January.

Matriculation students will have to appear for Mathematics on 17th February, Science on 18th February, Social Science on 19th February, English on 20th, Mother Tongue on 22nd and Indian Language on the second day on 23rd February. At the same time, in the first shift of the first day for class 12, Mathematics on 1st February, Physics on 2nd February, Chemistry on 3rd February, English on 4th February, Biology on 7th February and Hindi on 8th February.



Bihar Board 10th Exam Date 2022: Here is the matriculation schedule



Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2022: This is inter time table



The exam will be taken in 2 shifts, you will get 15 minutes extra time

Both the 10th and 12th examinations of Bihar Board will be conducted in two shifts on the day of examination. The first shift will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 12:45 p.m. The second shift will be from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The paper will run for three hours and candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes of cool time. In the cool off time, students can read and analyze the paper and plan the answers. However, they are not allowed to write answers during this period. The results of the internal assessment, project work and literacy activities will be presented by the schools on or before January 25.

