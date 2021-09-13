Bihar Board Latest News: BSEB Matriculation Examination 2023: No Late Fee! BSEB Matriculation Exam 2023 Registration Date Extended, Check Notice

Highlights Important Notice issued by Bihar Board BSEB.

Registration for the annual matriculation exam will run until September 30.

Do not pay any delay charges.

BSEB Bihar Board Matriculation Examination 2023 RegistrationBihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) has issued necessary notification for 10th (Matric) Examination 2023. The Board has extended the last date for registration of students appearing for the Matriculation Examination to be held in 2023 (Bihar BSEB Matriculation Examination 2023 Registration). Ninth graders can now register online until September 30, 2021.



9th grade students can register online for the Matriculation Annual Examination 2023 till September 30, 2021. The good thing is that the board has refused to charge late fees from students. Students can complete the registration process by the scheduled date without any delay fee.

According to the notification issued by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the Bihar School Examination Committee will be able to register 9th students appearing for the Matriculation Annual Examination 2023 through their educational institution till 30.09.2021 without any delay fee. . ‘

BSEB Matriculation Exam Registration: See the registration process

Bihar Board Website, Secondary. Registration can be done by visiting Biharboardonline.com. Heads of state secondary level educational institutions can register their institution’s 9th standard students online. The headmaster of the school should download the form and give it to the students. They will then have to submit a filled form and re-check the information provided by the students along with the school records, after which they will submit the information online on the BSEB website.

Focus on ninth graders.

The Bihar Board has also issued a helpline number in case of any problem in online registration. If there is any problem in the meantime, you can contact the helpline numbers issued by the department – 0612-2232074, 2232257 and 2232239. If any error is found in the application filled by the students, they can take a printout of it, make necessary corrections and submit it to the school principal with signature.

Students then had the opportunity to register

This is the third time that the Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date of registration for the Matriculation Examination 2023. Earlier, the last date for registration was August 31, September 12 and then September 22. Many students will once again get a chance to register after the date extended by the Bihar Board.

Bihar Board Matriculation Examination 2023 Registration Notification

Press release of 13-09-2021

Official website