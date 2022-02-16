Education

Bihar Board Matriculation Examination: Bihar Board Matriculation Exam will start from tomorrow, find out the important details – Check out the important guidelines for Bihar Board Matriculation examination starting from 17th February

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bihar Board Matriculation Examination: Bihar Board Matriculation Exam will start from tomorrow, find out the important details – Check out the important guidelines for Bihar Board Matriculation examination starting from 17th February
Written by admin
Bihar Board Matriculation Examination: Bihar Board Matriculation Exam will start from tomorrow, find out the important details – Check out the important guidelines for Bihar Board Matriculation examination starting from 17th February

Bihar Board Matriculation Examination: Bihar Board Matriculation Exam will start from tomorrow, find out the important details – Check out the important guidelines for Bihar Board Matriculation examination starting from 17th February

The Bihar Board Matriculation Examination will start tomorrow from 17.02.2022, for the successful conduct of which Mr. Anand Kishor, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee, District Magistrates of all districts and Senior Superintendent of Police / Superintendent of Police will send instructions. Provided that strict adherence should be observed during the entire examination and all the instructions issued for conducting the examination should be followed with full transparency and strictness.

The president also said that the integrity of the examination process should be maintained in all circumstances as the future of millions of students is linked to this examination. Strict action should be taken if there are any obstacles during the examination.

The president also directed that all district officers and superintendents of police would personally visit the examination centers in their respective districts and instruct their subordinate officers to also visit the examination centers. Adequate number of magistrates and police escorts have been deployed at all the examination centers. As Section-144 is applicable within 200 meters of the examination center, instructions have been given that no unauthorized person other than the examinee should enter the examination center.

Entrance will be available in the examination hall 10 minutes in advance
It has also been directed that candidates should be allowed to enter the examination hall only 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. At all examination centers
The deputation magistrate and the center superintendent will ensure that admission to the examination center will not be granted after the stipulated time. Thus, candidates for the first shift will be admitted to the examination hall 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination (9:30 am) i.e. till 09:20 am. In the second shift, candidates will be admitted to the examination hall only 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination (01:45 pm) i.e. till 01:35 pm.

READ Also  Full details of UGC NET exam: UGC NET 2021: UGC NET exam preparation syllabus and tips

#Bihar #Board #Matriculation #Examination #Bihar #Board #Matriculation #Exam #start #tomorrow #find #important #details #Check #important #guidelines #Bihar #Board #Matriculation #examination #starting #17th #February

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Govt Yet to Decide on Pending Class 12th Board Exams, Key Meet Today

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment