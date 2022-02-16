Bihar Board Matriculation Examination: Bihar Board Matriculation Exam will start from tomorrow, find out the important details – Check out the important guidelines for Bihar Board Matriculation examination starting from 17th February

The Bihar Board Matriculation Examination will start tomorrow from 17.02.2022, for the successful conduct of which Mr. Anand Kishor, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee, District Magistrates of all districts and Senior Superintendent of Police / Superintendent of Police will send instructions. Provided that strict adherence should be observed during the entire examination and all the instructions issued for conducting the examination should be followed with full transparency and strictness.The president also said that the integrity of the examination process should be maintained in all circumstances as the future of millions of students is linked to this examination. Strict action should be taken if there are any obstacles during the examination.

The president also directed that all district officers and superintendents of police would personally visit the examination centers in their respective districts and instruct their subordinate officers to also visit the examination centers. Adequate number of magistrates and police escorts have been deployed at all the examination centers. As Section-144 is applicable within 200 meters of the examination center, instructions have been given that no unauthorized person other than the examinee should enter the examination center.

Entrance will be available in the examination hall 10 minutes in advance

It has also been directed that candidates should be allowed to enter the examination hall only 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. At all examination centers

The deputation magistrate and the center superintendent will ensure that admission to the examination center will not be granted after the stipulated time. Thus, candidates for the first shift will be admitted to the examination hall 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination (9:30 am) i.e. till 09:20 am. In the second shift, candidates will be admitted to the examination hall only 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination (01:45 pm) i.e. till 01:35 pm.