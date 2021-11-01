Bihar Board News: Bihar Board Annual Examination 2022 Important Notice Issued, Fill Exam Form By November 3 – bseb Bihar Board Examination 2022 Important Notice Issued

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued important notification regarding Bihar Matriculation and Intermediate Examination 2022. Students who had registered for Bihar Board’s Class 10th and 12th Annual Examination 2022, have been given an opportunity by the Board to fill up the examination form once again. As per the instructions issued by the board, students can fill up the exam form with delay fee from 2nd to 3rd November 2021.



Students who have not yet filled the Bihar Board’s Annual Examination 2022 exam form can do so by visiting the official website of the Board. For class 12th, one has to visit inter22.biharboardonline.com and for matric, one has to visit secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Earlier, the last date for filling up the exam form was September 24, 2021. The BSEB has also said in an official notification that if there is any discrepancy in the registration form with details like student’s name, father’s and mother’s name, date of birth, photo, caste, religion, caste, nationality, gender, medium of examination, the headmaster of the concerned school can correct it. The examination form of the concerned student will be filled only after correcting the details in the student’s registration card.

This registration process is mandatory for all students who sit for Class XII Board next year. For the registration process, students need documents like Aadhar card, mobile number, email ID, photograph and domicile certificate. Students or school principals can contact Inter helpline numbers 0612-2230039, 2235161 and Matric helpline numbers – 0612-2232074, 2232257 and 2232239 if they have any problem during the online registration process or while collecting fees.

