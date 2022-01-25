Bihar Board Preparation Tips: Bihar Board 12th Exam 2022: How To Prepare For Board Exam Last Week – Learn Bihar Board 12th Exam 2022 Last Moment Preparation Tips

Highlights Bihar Board Examinations are starting from 1st February.

Students will be able to wear boots and stockings during this time.

Particular attention will be paid to adherence to the Corona Protocol.

Bihar Board’s 12th examination will be held on time. This exam will start from 1st February. Now there is about 1 week left for this exam, so it is very important to prepare the entire syllabus in less time. Here are 10 preparation tips and tricks that will help you complete your course. If you follow these tips, you can pass this exam with good marks.



1. Practice the old paper of the previous year



While preparing for this board exam, you should keep in mind that good research should be done on old papers of all subjects first. In your research, try to find out which lesson asked the most questions, which concepts were asked almost every year, which lesson asked the least questions, and which lesson provided the easiest questions, and which lesson was the hardest? Research will tell you which chapter is most important in which subject for this exam.

2. Perform performance analysis



There is very little time left for this exam, so take care of your performance while solving the sample paper or previous year’s paper. Pay close attention to what you are doing. This will tell you how much time you have to devote to which subject. Remember their chapters along with the analysis of the topics. Some chapters will be very simple, which will be ready soon. When you realize your shortcomings, you can easily fill them.

3. Now it is necessary to repeat



Gone are the days when you used to devote full time to reading the syllabus, now you have to focus your whole attention on revision. Now is the time to re-read what you have read two or three times and fully understand the concept. Remember that every subject, every chapter and every mark in the board exam will help you to get marks.

4. Subject wise preparation



Keep in mind that the study strategy of each subject is different while preparing the board paper. For example, the better you know mathematical formulas, derivatives and logic, the easier and faster the paper will be solved. Keep separate notes of tables, formulas, short tricks. They will help you a lot at the last minute. On the other hand, in the case of language, we have to look at each subject once.

5. Create short questions first



When creating any lesson, first create low score questions. Doing so will give you a better understanding of the basic concepts and help you prepare for the big questions. That way you can cover your entire course very quickly. You can easily find these questions in previous papers.

6. Remember to divide long topics into short ones



While solving your syllabus and previous year’s question papers, you may have noticed by now that some questions are frequently asked in the board exams and their answers are very long. It is very important to prepare answers to such questions, as these questions are very likely to be asked on board. The best way to create them is to divide the big answer into smaller points and then memorize each point. If you memorize the biggest answer 5 times, you will definitely remember it. This will make it easier for you to write the answers in the board exams.

7. Do not rotate the preparation at all



If you want to get good marks in board exams, don’t miss any subject, try to understand. It often happens that the questions are changed in a way that the students do not understand. So students get scared when they see these questions. In such a case, instead of memorizing the subject, it is important that he gives the paper with proper understanding, then he will know the answer to every question related to that subject. This will also complete your syllabus and allow you to answer every question related to the exam topic.

8. Don’t jump on difficult topics



This is the worst habit of many students, as students first study easy subjects and then skip the subjects they find difficult, making it difficult for them during exams. Remember this is a board exam, for which your syllabus should be complete. Therefore, it is suggested to give equal time to the students in both the difficult and easy subjects in the remaining time.

9. Stay away from gadgets and social media



If you want to get good marks in board exams, now keep your electronic gadget in the cupboard. Don’t forget to go to social media. If necessary, make your own schedule, for example, you can set aside half an hour in the morning or evening. If you keep your mobile with you constantly, social media will distract you, so your time will be wasted and your preparation will be incomplete.

10. Be careful of corona rules



Like last year, the board exams will be conducted in accordance with the Corona guidelines. There are steps such as cleaning all the classrooms of the examination center, cleaning the benches and desks, keeping a distance of 2 feet between the benches and making space for the examination in the laboratory and library. In addition, all examinees and supervisors are instructed to bring hand sanitizer. Also, separate seating arrangements will be made for students who have symptoms of cold so that the infection does not spread. Remember these rules and go for the exam.